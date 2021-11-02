Star Ocean The Divine Force release date, trailer, platforms, and features

The next entry in the beloved Star Ocean series is almost here . As revealed during the October 2021 State of Play presentation, Star Ocean The Divine Force is in development and will launch soon, featuring enhanced mechanics, controls, and a lively cast of characters. This game is being developed by tri-Ace with Square Enix serving as publisher. It’s been 25 years since the first entry, and since then, the series has amassed a tremendous following. But what do we know about this game? When is the release date? Which platforms will it come to? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Star Ocean The Divine Force.

When is the Star Ocean The Divine Force release date?

Tade down formidable foes by using the new, refined combat system. Square Enix

Star Ocean The Divine Force doesn’t have a specific release date, but publisher Square Enix is planning to release the game sometime in 2022. Given Square Enix’s lineup of 2022 games, it’s possible this one will launch sometime in the summer or fall.

Is there a Star Ocean The Divine Force trailer?

There is a trailer and you can check it out above! This was the announcement trailer shown off during the October 2021 State of Play presentation. In it, we get to see many of the Star Ocean The Divine Force characters, locales, and visuals, with a little gameplay sprinkled throughout.

Considering the game is still in development, the final product will likely look at least slightly different. Still, the trailer above gives a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming RPG.

What are the Star Ocean The Divine Force platforms?

Ramond is one of the new playable characters. Square Enix

Star Ocean The Divine Force will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (sorry, Nintendo Switch players). This marks the first Star Ocean game to come to Xbox since 2009’s Star Ocean: The Last Hope. It will launch simultaneously across all available platforms.

What are the Star Ocean The Divine Force features?

The new flying mechanics allow players to freely traverse the worlds. Square Enix

There are still plenty of surprises in store for Star Ocean The Divine Force, but there’s still a lot we know about the upcoming sci-fi RPG. It boasts a new combat system, a “rich lineup” of playable characters, enhanced controls, and a lot more.

Speaking of characters, this game will once again feature the Double Hero system, which tells a story from the perspective of two protagonists. Depending on the protagonist you choose to play as, the story will unfold differently, offering reasons to replay the game after you’ve finished.

Including the two protagonists, the following characters will be playable in Star Ocean The Divine Force:

Raymond

Laeticia

Elena

Albaird

In the announcement trailer, we got a look at the new traversal features, which allow you to freely fly around the environments whenever you’d like. You can then seamlessly go from flight to battle with ease, giving the game a fluid feeling.

In terms of combat, Square Enix says it will be faster than any game in the series, with “tough yet exhilarating battles” at the forefront. It’s not totally clear how the controls have changed, but it seems they’ve been revamped to make things more streamlined.

What are the Star Ocean The Divine Force pre-order details?

Players can attack while flying in this new installment. Square Enix

Pre-orders for Star Ocean The Divine Force aren’t available just yet, but you’ll likely be able to place money down towards the new game when it gets closer to release. Typically, pre-orders become available when a game receives a release date, though this isn’t always the case. Nonetheless, don’t expect to pre-order this game just yet.