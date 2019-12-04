Everything you need to know about Rick and Morty Season 5

The wait between Rick and Morty Season 3 and Season 4 lasted more than two full years, and despite information claiming that the wait shouldn’t be as long for Season 5, it’s starting to seem more likely by the day.

At the very least, the show's future does not hang in the balance. When Season 4 was greenlit, it was as part of a 70-episode order back in May 2018, which in theory means that we could be looking at nine total seasons when all is said and done.

Series co-creator Dan Harmon promised in a July 2019 interview that the wait between seasons "will never be this long again." His fellow co-creator Justin Roiland said that the production team was "rolling right into the next batch," meaning that work on Season 5 began before Season 4 even began airing. But that was long before Covid-19 forced the entire production team to begin working remotely.

There’s no firm way to know how delayed things may be, particularly when the overall production value has increased drastically with each successive season. More characters on-screen, along with increasingly more complex environments and animation, mean more work for the team overall. While the final product will be more of an enticing spectacle, it may come with a longer wait.

So when will it finally air, and what can we expect from it? Here's everything we know about Rick and Morty Season 5 — and enough calculated speculation that Rick Sanchez himself would be impressed.

Which Beth is the clone? Adult Swim

When is the Rick and Morty Season 5 release date?

Most long-time Rick and Morty fans out there have come to expect long waits between seasons. Whereas many TV shows operate on an annual production and release cycle with more consistency, that’s not the case here. Roughly 18 months or longer have passed between the end of a season and the start of a new one. The Season 4 finale aired on May 31, 2020. Based on that trend, we may be looking at a November 2021 release date ... maybe.

In a May 2020 interview with Slash Film, Justin Roiland said that Season 5 was “mostly in the can,” but they were waiting on the animatics to come back. Depending on what might need to be reworked, that could extend the process. But almost a year later, there's been no word. It might be easy to assume that the ongoing pandemic has led to production issues, but the co-creators have previously claimed that’s not the case.

Dan Harmon said in a June 2020 interview with The Wrap that the team had already begun work on Season 5 by the time the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States circa March 2020. Then, during a digital-only PaleyFest NY panel in October 2020, he said that productivity had only increased during the pandemic.

"We're more on schedule than we've ever been," he said. "It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us." He also noted that he was reviewing an animatic for a "late Season 5 episode" while also being "very late [in the process of] writing Season 6," specifically the finale. He even theorized they might already be working on Season 7.

Based on these comments, it almost seems surprising that we haven’t heard more about Season 5 yet.

Rick and Morty director Erica Hayes told Inverse that it can take nine months to a year to go from an episode’s ideation and writing to the finished product. That may vary or increase given how complex animation on the series has gotten, but it's still a valuable benchmark nonetheless.

Former Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness shared an image to Twitter on September 20, 2019 confirming that he wrote several Season 4 episodes and the Season 5 premiere — and that it was his last day on the show. The new season’s premiere may have been completed by about July 2020, but there’s still been no word as of March 2021. That may be due to the increasingly more complex nature of the show’s animations.

Animation Director Nathan Litz revealed to Express in February 2020 that sometimes a scene that lasts one minute onscreen takes four weeks to animate, so those varying levels of complexity take a lot of time to produce.

Rick and Morty’s production team discusses the challenges of increasingly more complex animation.

Historically, there’s about a five-month lead time from a season’s release is announced and its actual release. Season 4 was announced in May 2019 for November, but it wasn't until the early October release of the trailer that we learned the specific release date of November 10. With mid-2021 fast approaching, it’s starting to seem less likely that Season 5 will come out in 2021.

Mid-summer is the most popular time for Rick and Morty season premieres. Season 3 technically began on April 1 with the surprise-airing of “The Rickshank Rickdemption” and then continued with “Rickmancing the Stone” on July 30, 2017. Almost exactly two years prior, the Season 2 premiere, “A Rickle in Time,” aired on July 26, 2015. But given the Season 4 premiere in November, we can't really rely on past seasons to predict upcoming ones.

Unless something is announced soon, Rick and Morty Season 5 probably won’t begin until very late 2021 or early 2022 .

Is there a Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer?

There is no official trailer just yet; That won’t happen until several months before the new season is released, so probably in the middle of 2021 or later.

The closest we’ve gotten is a "First Look" animatic released during July 2020’s Adult Swim Con. Harmon described it as a cold open from a Season 5 episode (he can't remember which one). It opens on Morty carrying a mortally wounded Rick on what appears to be some kind of asteroid.

Crystals floating by reflect alt-reality versions of Rick and Morty (including one where they are vampire-fighting "Blades"). Then, Morty flies through a closing portal back towards Earth, narrowly escaping a massive, tentacled monster while totally wrecking Rick's ship in the process. Moments before they're about to die by crashing into Earth, Morty calls Jessica to confess his love. She suggests they hang out, which inspires Morty to make a successful crash-landing in the ocean. That's where things get weird.

Mr. Nimbus, Rick's "once and eternal foe," appears out of a giant magical clamshell, like some kind of knockoff Aquaman. Even Rick refers to Mr. Nimbus as his "nemesis."

This animatic preview does offer a hint about Season 5 production. A "Pickle Rick" animatic debuted at San Diego Comic Con 2016 in July of that year, a little more than a year before that episode aired. Which is to say that this Season 5 sequence could be totally ready to air by July 2021. The real question here, however, is exactly where in the season this cold open happens. Harmon may have said he “can’t remember” because it may give away when the new season is going to air.

This doesn’t feel like a season premiere, so it’s probably Episode 2 or 3. If that’s the case, maybe the new season will be ready to go by late summer 2021? But if this is from later in the season, then that just means it won’t be ready until later.

Phoenixperson will rise again. Adult Swim

How does the Rick and Morty Season 4 finale set up Season 5?

Just like Justin Roiland teased in an interview with Variety, the Season 4 finale got "canonical" and "serialized” in the finale. The Gromflomite Galactic Federation, Tammy, Birdperson, and Dr. Wong all returned, but there was also the introduction of a second Beth commonly referred to as "Space Beth."

A Season 3 episode hinted that Rick may have cloned Beth. The Season 4 finale confirms that he did. But now we have no way to know which one is a clone. "Space Beth was not a one-off character," Harmon confirmed during Adult Swim Fest 2020. "That's a thing that could have been the case." In a December 2020 interview with Inverse, Beth voice actor Sarah Chalke implied the obvious but did not say it outright: Space Beth will return in Season 5.

The Galactic Federation has also been defeated yet again, though some Gromflomites will always live on to rebuild. Tammy is dead beyond a measure of a doubt, and Rick has reclaimed the Terminator-esque pieces of Phoenixperson to keep them in his garage in a way that feels like a homage to the ending of Shaun of the Dead.

Much like the Season 3 finale, the ending to Season 4 also alienates Rick from the rest of the family. These characters, along with the viewer, have had to reckon with just how terrible a person Rick is yet again. Rick fancies himself a god in this universe, and so does the average viewer, but the show continues to challenge our expectations in interesting ways. Rick is, quite simply, a jerk. Why do we love him so much?

When the dust settles on Season 4, both versions of Beth decide to stick around, and as far as lingering plot threads, the only major thing left hanging is Evil Morty who had a non-canon cameo in Episode 6 and little else to do this season.

There's a lot that could happen in Season 5: Aside from Evil Morty, we could see the team-up between the Talking Cat and Balthromaw the dragon, Supernova from the Vindicators, Morty's soul mate from "The Vat of Acid Episode," and plenty more.

Rick confronts the President in "The Rickshank Rickdemption." Adult Swim

How many episodes will be in Rick and Morty Season 5?

We can safely assume that Season 5 will be 10 episodes long like most previous seasons.

In a September 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dan Harmon admitted that the original plan was for Season 3 to be 14 episodes long, but creative struggles compelled them to make a “finale-ified” version of Season 3, Episode 10 instead to cap the season. Given the rounded number of 70 episodes Adult Swim ordered, and the fact that Season 4 is also 10 episodes long, we’re probably looking at an even six more seasons that are each 10 episodes long.

In that same EW interview, however, they offered a hint that future seasons could be longer than 10 episodes.

“We’re literally writing Season 5 while finishing Season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule,” Harmon said. “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time.”

Translation: If Rick and Morty production proceeds quickly and efficiently, they might make future seasons longer than 10 episodes — or it could just mean that the Rick and Morty team delivers larger batches of seasons so the show can air more regularly.

What if Kanye West invades 'Rick and Morty'? Adult Swim / Kanye West

What other weird stuff might happen in Rick and Morty Season 5?

Series co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have said time and again that they really want to work with Kanye West on an episode. In theory, they might just give the music star full creative control over an entire episode. Why? Read more.

In late May 2019, Dan Harmon trolled fans lightly via Instagram by posting a large number of Post-It notes with bizarre Rick and Morty concepts, saying that they were all for Season 5. These random ideas sound wackier than ever before, but it also means that the writers were brainstorming for Season 5 more than a year ago. Read more.