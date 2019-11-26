Rick and Morty Season 4 has been off the air since late 2019, but now there's finally an end in sight since Adult Swim released a trailer for "The Other Five" episodes on April 1, offering us a preview at what'll happen in the remaining episodes.

There’s a lot going on this season, especially as the back-half of Season 4 brings back a ton of characters to explore more serialized plots compared to the mostly procedural first five episodes, so it’s a good thing we’re here to provide all the crucial information you should know.

Here’s every detail we could find about Rick and Morty Season 4, including several teasers and hints from the different trailers and other videos, all enhanced with some secrets acquired from across various timelines in the multiverse (but mostly just from the Central Finite Curve):

Morty and Mr. Poopybutthole dressed like a cowboy in Season 4, Episode 3. Adult Swim

When does Rick and Morty Season 4, Part 2 air?

Adult Swim released a new trailer for "The Other Five" (meaning the other five episodes in Season 4) on April 1 and confirmed a release date of Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. There's no way to know for sure, but assuming that Rick and Morty doesn't skip any weeks, here's when the remaining episodes should air:

Episode 6 — Sunday, May 3

Episode 7 — Sunday, May 10

Episode 8 — Sunday, May 17

Episode 9 — Sunday, May 24

Episode 10 — Sunday, May 31

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 4, Part 2?

The resounding answer is yes. After more than four months of silence, Adult Swim released the aforementioned "The Other Five" trailer on April 1 (featured above). It all but confirms the return of Evil Morty as the principal villain and also teases the return of characters like Snuffles, Tammy, Birdperson, and more.

The trailer opens on an army of Gazorpians, Ricks, and Meeseeks probably controlled by Evil Morty. Then Rick and Morty wear Voltron- or Gundam-style armor. There are several scenes in a sluggish alien world, an icy planet that could riff on Game of Thrones, and some kind of war between Snuffles' society of intelligent dogs and similarly-intelligent cats. In another scene, Summer duels Tammy with lightsabers, seemingly on the same battlefield as Snuffles.

Perhaps most pressing: Jerry has begun making honey. Because why not?

Mr. Meeseeks seems really happy that he'll be back for Season 4. Adult Swim

Mr. Meeseeks will return in Season 4

When asked about recurring tropes or ideas for Season 4 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly published July 17, Dan Harmon confirmed that Mr. Meeseeks will return several times in the new season. They featured prominently in the Season 4 premiere as Death Crystal Morty used Meeseeks Boxes to fight armed military, but also in a fascist reality. Could there be even more?

“There’s going to be a couple Meeseeks popping up here and there,” Harmon said, a confirmation he echoed later that week during the SDCC 2019 panel. We see several violent Meeseeks in the first official Season 4 trailer with an almost apocalyptic vibe. The second trailer also features an army of Meeseeks standing next to an army of Ricks, so it appears that Evil Morty has created an army of the blue creatures for some nefarious purpose.

The eager-to-please Mr. Meeseeks exists solely to complete a task assigned to it by a master before disappearing in a puff of smoke, and any number of them can exist. They emerge from a Meeseeks Box that functions almost like magic but is never explained. The Season 1 episode “Meeseeks and Destroy” introduced the concept in one of the series’ all-time greatest episodes. The character later returned in a brief cameo during Season 2’s “Mortynight Run.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 will probably include Interdimensional Cable 3

In a February 2019 Instagram post, Justin Roiland (who voices both Rick and Morty) shared an image from inside a recording studio, and his caption offers a Season 4 clue: “Idc3 (maybe) @rickandmorty,” he writes.

“I-D-C-3” must stand for Interdimensional Cable 3 (sometimes stylized as “Inter-Dimensional Cable,” hence the IDC).

In the Season 1 episode “Rixty Minutes,” Rick hacked into the family’s cable box so it would get channels from across the multiverse. The anthological episode structure is chaotic, random, and mostly improvisational. “Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate” in Season 2 also dabbled in this format. This happened in Episode 8 of each season. (Episode 8 of Season 3 instead went to “Morty’s Mind Blowers,” a similar but different episode style.)

Not only does this post imply that Season 4 will include Interdimensional Cable 3, but it’s also a strong indication that Roiland may have been recording Episode 8 at that point in time.

Morty and RIck in the pilot episode. Adult Swim

Who’s Working on Rick and Morty Season 4?

Here’s a look at some of the behind-the-scenes people working on Season 4:

Writers: Series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland play significant roles in the Rick and Morty writers’ room, as does producer Mike McMahan. Dan Guterman, Ryan Ridley, Tom Kauffman, and Eric Acosta are all also longtime contributors to the show. Sarah Carbiener should also return as a writer/producer. Jessica Gao, who wrote the Emmy award-winning “Pickle Rick,” left the show to work on a currently untitled series for ABC.

Sketch comedian and College Humor regular Siobhan Thompson announced she’d joined the Rick and Morty writing team in July 2019. Other new writers include Caitie Delaney, Anne Lane, Jeff Loveness, and Dave Horwitz.

Directors: Juan Meza-León, Dominic Polcino, Anthony Chun, and Bryan Newton are all expected to return in Season 4 as directors. Former storyboard artist Erica Hayes was promoted to director for Season 4 as well, and she's directing two more episodes in the back-half.

President Morty is actually Evil Morty from Season 1. Adult Swim

What’s the Plot of Rick and Morty Season 4?

Justin Roiland said the new season maintains a serialized overarching plot after the Season 3 finale restored the status quo.

“We have serialized stuff we check in on now and then that’s sprinkled over the top of strong episodic episodes,” Roiland said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “To fans of the show, they’re going to want to watch them in order.”

Despite a “Simpsons-esque” procedural storytelling structure in the sense that “characters … don’t really age” and the show can keep going forever, Season 4 will supposedly have a season-long arc, similar to how Season 3 explored Beth and Jerry’s separation. Rick’s ongoing contempt for Morty and Beth’s newly established rules about respecting each other were some of the only serialized plotting that happened in the first half of Season 4, but if all the cameos in the trailer for Part 2 are any indication, then there will be plenty of callbacks in Episodes 6 through 10.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Harmon and Roiland also confirmed that Season 4 will address time travel in some fashion, namely how Rick’s portal gun allows him to travel forward (or potentially backward) in time. This came to fruition in Episode 5 when Rick used time travel to solve some snake-related problems.

Here’s a closer look at some of our reviews and analysis for some Season 4 episodes:

What is the Rick and Morty Season 4 release date?

Adult Swim announced on May 15 that Rick and Morty would return November 2019, but it wasn’t until October 6 with the release of the Season 4 trailer that we got a confirmed premiere date of November 10. Then after things wrapped up in November, the show went on hiatus until May 3, when Episode 6 is scheduled to air.

The late 2019 launch lined up with our previous suspicions. After all, Mr. Poopybutthole said Season 4 wouldn’t be out for “a really long time” in the Season 3 post-credits scene. The last time the character delivered a scene like this at the end of Season 2, fans had to wait almost two years for Season 3. By the time Season 4 begins, it will have been more than 25 months since the Season 3 finale.

Rick and Morty wasn’t officially renewed for Season 4 until May 2018, so even if the co-creators and writers had ideas for the new season ready to go, they weren’t working on it at all until late last spring at the earliest — so that accounts for the long delays, which should never be the case again.

Unfortunately, there's not even a trailer for 'Rick and Morty' Season 4 yet. Adult Swim

How many episodes are in Rick and Morty Season 4?

In the July 17 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin Roiland confirmed that Season 4 will be 10 episodes long. That was confirmed when the Season 4 trailer called the first five episodes “half the season.”

14 episodes was once the ambition for Season 3, but some kind of creative conflict between Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland caused production delays that eventually compelled them to shorten the season to 10 episodes. Now that Adult Swim has ordered 70 episodes, the series will likely never face extensive production delays again — but the even number probably means that the next seven seasons will each be only 10 episodes long.

Keith David voices the president of the United States in 'Rick and Morty'. Adult Swim

Who are the Rick and Morty Season 4 guest stars?

Each season usually offers a handful of recognizable guest stars. Season 3 alone had 12 different guest stars such as Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, and Thomas Middleditch, to name a few. Who will lend their voice to Season 4?

In May 2019, Harmon and Roiland confirmed that Paul Giamatti had a role in a Season 4. This was confirmed again in a July 17 EW interview, but they also added that Sam Neill, Taika Waititi, and Kathleen Turner were in Season 4. During a separate SDCC interview, Roiland also confirmed actor Matthew Broderick for Season 4. He went on to voice the Talking Cat.

Snuffles in 'Rick and Morty'. Adult Swim

Justin Roiland has also said he’d love to bring the intelligent white dog Snuffles back to the show, which would probably require voice actor Rob Paulsen, but there’s still no indication that it will happen in Season 4.

