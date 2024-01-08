Here we go again: CES (aka the Consumer Electronics Show) officially kicks off tomorrow, running from January 9–12. The world’s largest consumer electronics show returns to Las Vegas to set the technology trends for the year.

Last year, BMW trotted out its mesmerizing color-changing i Vision Dee electric car, we got a glimpse at wireless TVs, and we checked out the weird world of AR smart glasses and VR headsets for your face.

We expect to see more of that, but there’s one tech buzzword you can count on hearing a lot: AI. You can bet on artificial intelligence being everywhere — even in devices where it might make little sense. But such is the nature of CES. It’s a place to see the future before everyone inevitably lives it.

Inverse will be covering all the CES announcements that are worth reading about. Be sure to bookmark our CES 2024 hub page to stay informed. Now, let’s get to what the crystal ball is showing.

6. AI In Everything

LG’s new Signature OLED M4 and G4 TVs have built-in AI that can automatically adjust picture settings based on the context of what’s happening within movies and TV shows. LG

For better or worse, artificial intelligence — in its many forms through machine learning, or generative via large language models (LLMs) — is going to be in virtually every new gadget. TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, cars, gaming systems, smart home devices and home appliances — you name it, and somebody will be explaining how AI will supposedly transform them into new must-buys.

It’s nothing new — tech giants like Samsung and LG have been shoehorning AI into their devices for years (to tepid reception) — but with the renewed interest in AI thanks to ChatGPT and LLMs, it seems like anything and everything with a sprinkle of “intelligence” is back on the table.

5. Laptops with Copilot Button

Dell’s XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops have the new Copilot AI button (to the right of the second Alt key). Dell

Ahead of CES, Microsoft announced new Windows 11 PCs will come with a Copilot button for bringing up the AI chatbot that’s now baked into its operating system. As Inverse Senior Editor James Pero explained, the addition of the Copilot button to PC keyboards is a big deal — proof that Microsoft is all in on AI and chatbots playing a significant role on desktops and laptops.

PC makers like Dell (XPS 13, 14, and 16) and Acer (Swift Go 14 and 16) have already announced laptops with the new Copilot button. If you’re in the market for a new Windows laptop, get familiar.

4. Tons of Handheld Gaming PCs

The Steam Deck created the whole “handheld” gaming PC category. Photograph by Ian Carlos Campbell

Valve’s Steam Deck validated handheld gaming PCs as a product category in 2022. Last year, we saw the start of some real competitors in the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and the myriad Ayaneo models. Now that handheld gaming PCs are a full-blown category, we’re expecting other PC brands to get in the game. The MSI Claw recently leaked and from the looks of it, the device will have specs that could blow away Asus’ ROG Ally.

There’s no doubt CES 2024 will be crawling with handheld gaming PCs from brands big and small. Will Razer bring out a proper handheld PC instead of the half-baked Razer Edge 5G that landed with a thud a year ago?

3. Generative AI Cozies Up to Smart Homes

Large language models could reboot voice assistants like Alexa with more intelligence. Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

We thought last year’s CES would revitalize interest in the smart home and voice assistants. Aside from more devices with Matter built-in, the smart home announcements were pretty mild, with more of the same old.

However, with AI, specifically ChatGPT and large language models, smart home devices might get an actual injection of intelligence. LLMs have the potential to support voice assistants with way more data and knowledge than was previously possible with pre-programmed databases. At the very least, we should get a glimpse of how the smart home will become smarter.

2. More EVs and more E-Bikes

We’ve said it before, and we’re saying it again: CES is kind of a car show, specifically one with a sizable EV presence. At last year’s show, Sony had Afeela, BMW had the i Vision Dee, Ram had its 1500 Revolution concept truck, Vinfast announced it’s making e-bikes, and we got a preview of Hyundai’s crab-walking parking tech, to name a few highlights.

Now that the EV revolution is well on its way, we’re not expecting many groundbreaking technologies but more iterative innovations. Think EV batteries that charge faster and get longer range. And, of course, there will surely be a flashy concept or two, and EVs with larger dashboard and passenger displays, more immersive spatial speaker systems, and dazzling interior lighting.

Things could be more interesting with e-bikes. Electric bicycles are transforming cities worldwide. Whether it’s a simple motor that converts a regular bike into an electric one, a high-tech “smart” e-bike such as a VanMoof, or cargo e-bikes like a Cake or UBCO, there should be many to see in Las Vegas. Mostly, we’re hoping to see more affordable e-bikes across the whole spectrum, which would be a win for all consumers.

1. Here Come the Apple Vision Pro Competitors

Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra smart glasses is touted as a “spatial computer” without the bulk of the Apple Vision Pro or Quest 3. Xreal

Apple Vision Pro will be one of, if not the biggest, product launch of the year. As is the case with every new Apple product, there’s always a ripple effect. CES will no doubt be filled with headsets and smart glasses of all varieties this year. There will be headsets that look similar to Vision Pro, but only do a few things, like give you a giant virtual display. Many of them will probably run on Qualcomm’s new XR2+ Gen 2 chipset.

Whether they have high-res displays and performance like Vision Pro or cater more to VR or AR like Meta’s Quest 3 or Xreal’s Air 2 Ultra smart glasses, mixed reality headsets and video glasses are likely to become mainstream this year as tech companies look to offer something at different price points.

