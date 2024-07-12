Analogue Says Its Ultra-Expensive Metal Game Boy Clone Will Last a Lifetime

Once again, Analogue has managed to convince us that its Pocket handheld is worth hundreds of dollars.

Known for the premium remixes of the classic Game Boy form factor, Analogue revealed its latest gorgeous handheld that’s “precision cnc'd entirely in aluminum.” Like its transparent shell Pockets, the aluminum version is a limited-edition model, so expect these to sell out fast too. This time around, Analogue has nearly doubled the price with its latest aluminum Pocket, which goes for an absurd $499.99.

As expensive as it is, you can’t argue with how refined the new Analogue Pocket looks. Analogue

Making the case for that price tag, gaming handhelds with a metal shell offer a better feel in the hands and more durability compared to their plastic counterparts. That’s why people still recommend older handhelds like Anbernic’s RG405M or Retroid’s Pocket 2S in metal. Analogue cranked up the craftsmanship that comes with a metal handheld design, which it thinks justifies that steep upcharge.

Same Style But In Aluminum

Analogue made most of its latest limited-edition Pocket’s parts out of “solid billet 6061 aluminum.” That type of aluminum is used for auto parts, camera lenses, and aerospace applications since it’s known for its strength and resistance to corrosion. That might be a little overkill for a gaming handheld, but Analogue said this Pocket is “re-engineered and manufactured to last a lifetime.”

Here are all the metal components going into the new Analogue Pocket. Analogue

Specs-wise, you’re getting the same form factor and a 3.5-inch LCD screen as the previous Analogue Pockets. Of course, the aluminum version doesn’t stray from Analogue’s no-emulation philosophy, so it can run physical Game Boy cartridges and even use an adapter to work with Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx cartridges. You should still get a 10-hour battery life with this metal Pocket, which can be recharged with a USB-C port.

Going, Going, Gone

If you thought getting a standard Analogue Pocket was hard, we’d bet that these aluminum models will go out of stock immediately too since they’re going to be available in “highly limited quantities.” Analogue used that same language for the equally cool glow-in-the-dark version, which retailed at $249 but sold out in seconds and now has aftermarket prices of around $500.

Get ready to snag your aluminum Pocket in indigo, natural, noir, or black when sales go live on July 15 at 11 am ET on the Analogue website. If you miss your chance, you can always go with Ayaneo’s premium Game Boy clone called the Pocket DMG which just started preorders for its Chinese customers. Alternatively, you can get seven of the affordable RG35XX Plus from Anbernic for the price of one aluminum Analogue Pocket. Don’t forget that both of these options from Ayaneo and Anbernic use emulation, while the Analogue Pocket doesn’t.