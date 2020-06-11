God of War 5, GTA 6, and 6 other games missing from the PS5 reveal

After months of hype that included a somewhat lackluster specs presentation for the PlayStation 5, Sony has finally fully revealed the next-gen console in a major presentation on Thursday. And despite some exciting games like Resident Evil 8, Project Athia, and a Spider-Man sequel starring Miles Morales (!), there are a number of hype-worthy titles that we didn't get.

Here's a look at 8 games we're still waiting for.

Wow, Final Fantasy has some really cool art, huh? Square Enix

8. Final Fantasy XVI

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier tweeted a hopeful wish on Thursday morning that Sony's PS5 presentation might include confirmation that Final Fantasy 16 was in development and targeting a 2025 release. Considering some exciting rumors from late May, this seemed like a tantalizing possibility. But alas, the only thing we got that was Square Enix-related was the awesome Project Athia trailer. That does unfortunately also mean...

Cloud is sad because I am sad. Square Enix

7. Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2

Schreier's Twitter prediction also included a note about the follow-up to FF7 Remake: "FFVII Remake running on PS5, a trailer for FFVII Remake 2 (fall 2021)," he wrote. Like FF16, this amounted to little more than wishful thinking, but that should come as no surprise considering FF7 Remake Part 2 is probably still in the relatively early days of development.

Developers on the series did confirm in April that they wanted Part 2 to be released "ASAP." We previously speculated that the title would be made with Unreal Engine 5, and if that is indeed the case, then Square Enix won't get its hands on the engine until 2021.

6. Elden Ring

"OooOOoOooOh Elden Ring!"

A collaboration between Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, the next FromSoftware game is Elden Ring. It's a dark fantasy action RPG expected to have a wide variety of weapons and magic with a more open-world feel to it than Dark Souls. Instead of a fun hint at Elden Ring, the June 11 presentation instead included a trailer for a Demon's Souls remake on PS5.

Why isn't Kratos on the PS5? SIE Santa Monica Studio

It's only been two years since the iconic God of War (2018) was released for PlayStation 4, but plenty of fans probably want a sequel ASAP. One of the greatest games across any console in the last generation, a follow-up exclusively for the PS5 feels inevitable.

Game director Cory Barlog has infrequently dropped juicy hints since at least March 2020 suggesting that God of War 5 has been in development for some time. It seemed possible that a new title might be included in the presentation at the very least. But alas, it wasn't.

Dear men: What's stopping you from looking like this? Sony

4. Crash Bandicoot

Everything from Spyro the Dragon to Ratchet & Clank has gotten either a remake or a sequel many years later, but what about the weird mammal Crash Bandicoot that once felt like the PlayStation's Mario-tier mascot? Some merchandise leaks that emerged Thursday morning hinted that a Crash Bandicoot reboot was going to be included in the afternoon presentation, but there wasn't so much as a tuft of fur from the bandicoot to be seen. This one still seems possible, but so far there's no official word.

Will this frightening nurse show up in the next 'Silent Hill'? Konami

3. Silent Hill

Rumors have been swirling for quite some time about a soft Silent Hill reboot for the PS5, and while it being a launch title feels somewhat possible, the longer time goes on with no official confirmation, the less likely that seems. An early June Amazon listing hinted that Silent Hill for the PS5 may be in the works, but that remains to be seen.

Where's Call of Duty 2020? Activision

2. Call of Duty 2020

Call of Duty Season 4 may have only just launched in Modern Warfare and Warzone, but we expected some kind of reveal for Activision's 2020 Call of Duty game, rumored to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game is said to be a soft reboot of the Black Ops sub-franchise aiming for a release later this year, which makes it sound like the perfect next-gen launch title for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. So far, there's no official word.

1. Grand Theft Auto VI

One of the very first trailers shown during the presentation was for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online, but it was a rehash of many different trailers that developer Rockstar Games has released over the years. GTA 5 and GTA Online will both be available on PS5 in the second half of 2021.

While GTA Online players on PlayStation 4 will get GTA$1,000,000 deposited into their account for each month they play between now and then, there's no news about GTA 6. We do know that it's in development, but if GTA 5 won't be on PS5 until late 2021, then GTA 6 will have to come way later.