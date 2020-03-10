Everything we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 and beyond

The original Final Fantasy VII, released in 1997, is a classic epic told across three PlayStation discs. Final Fantasy VII Remake is a modern retelling of that same story that incorporates narrative elements from across the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII and gives once minor characters supporting roles.

This first entry covers the early portions of the game that take place in the city of Midgar. Where will the inevitable Part 2 take us? Will it take years to make like the first part? How many entries in the FF7 Remake series will there be overall? Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

When is the Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 release date?

Part 1 of FF7 Remake was initially scheduled for March 3, but in January, Square Enix pushed back the release to April 10. Producer Yoshinori Kitase said the development team needed a “few extra weeks to apply final polish.” Then Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda confirmed in late February that the delay would not impact the release timeline for the next installment, which is a good sign that development on Part 2 is proceeding as planned. With no confirmed release date in sight, we have no way of knowing for sure when Part 2 will be released, but we can look to some of Square Enix's other releases for an idea.

Based on recent Square Enix releases, like Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy XV, we can likely expect the follow-up to launch 1-2 years after the first part. FFXIII encompassed three separate entries that were released over the course of four years, so we might be looking at a similar timeline here. The first FFXIII was released in 2009 followed by sequels in 2011 and 2014. Unlike the FF7 Remake, development on the follow-up titles didn’t begin until after each of the previous games was released.

FFXV was a bit different in that after the initial release, there was a series of DLC. Development began on the DLC nearly eight months prior to the game’s release (which was in November 2016). Several DLC packs were released throughout 2017 with a final pack being released in March 2019.

Producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed in a June 2019 interview with GameSpot that planning had already begun on the second part, and Director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed via a blog post that development was in full swing by November 2019.

We learned a bit more about the scope of additional parts from the FF7 Remake Ultimania guide, released in April 2020. Nomura stated in the guide that he wants future parts out "ASAP." To achieve this, he's considering altering the size of future installments based on what the covered story section requires. Some releases might be smaller, more intimate additions, perhaps similar in size to an FFXV DLC. Other additions could be more comparable to the 2020 FFVII Remake release.

With all of this in mind, it seems possible that FF7 Remake Part 2 will likely be released at least a year after the first, which means the best-case scenario is March or April 2021.

Aerith and Cloud Square Enix

What is the scope and story of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2?

Final Fantasy VII Remake's credits roll when the party leaves Midgar, which in the original title occurred at the conclusion of the game's first act. Final Fantasy VII essentially becomes an open-world, globe-trotting adventure at this point. You venture to different towns and cities and uncover more about the nature of this world and Cloud's past as you chase Sephiroth around the globe and continue to thwart Shinra's nefarious corporate plans. The most likely possibility is that the second FF7 Remake game ends where the original's first disc ends in the Forgotten City.

However, don’t expect it to be a dead ringer for FF7's original story. The first FF7 Remake expands upon the original a great deal, even introducing new characters and enhancing the roles of more minor characters. Expect future entries to pull heavily from FF7's Compilation that includes the animated movie Advent Children, some written works, and other spin-off games like Crisis Core.

“We really are still fleshing out that process and fleshing out what we're going to do for the second game in the project FF7 Remake and what kind of story is going to be in that, so we really can't tell you," producer Yoshinori Kitase said in June 2019. By the time the first part is released, most of Part 2's scope will have probably been fleshed out.

Sephiroth in the fire Square Enix

There’s also the possibility that content cut from the original game will appear in the remake. A leak in May 2019 claimed that Red XIII might have a few clones running around. If that does happen, it'll probably be included in the second part.

It seems likely that as the Remake series progresses, more characters from the wider Compilation could be featured.

What new features will Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 include?

Judging from what went down in the original, players will gain access to a host of new vehicles as the game(s) progress. Players will almost definitely gain access to Chocobos, the ridable avians that appear in every Final Fantasy game. There's also a Buggy car that players will drive around in, along with the Tiny Bronco airplane that can only fly in shallow water, effectively functioning as a boat. The player does eventually get full control over an airship, but that probably won't happen until later entries in the Remake series.

What new party members will join in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2?

If this covers the story portions we currently expect it to, you should meet all of the original party members by the end of FF7 Remake Part 2. Red XII, who only appears as a "guest character" in FF7 Remake, should fully join your party right at the beginning of the second entry, and throughout the course of that game, players should encounter Yuffie Kisaragi, Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and Cid Highwind.

But again, there's no telling exactly where Part 1 ends and definitely no official word on where Part 2 might end, so all of this remains pure speculation until we know more of each game's scope.

Cloud Strife, looking good! Square Enix

Is Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 a DLC?

No! Each part, including FFVII Remake Part 2, will be its own standalone game.

Will the Final Fantasy VII Remake end with Part 2?

No, probably not. As we noted earlier, the original Final Fantasy VII was released on three discs. The FF7 Remake Part 1 is said to conclude when the gang leaves Midgar, which occurs less than halfway through Disc 1. Part 2 will likely close out Disc 1’s narrative content, which means we could be looking at five or more entire games in the series at large.

As we mentioned earlier, Nomura believes that subsequent parts might vary in size. Final Fantasy VII Remake's producer, Yoshinori Kitase, knows that many suspect the story to be told over three parts. However, he seemingly debunked that notion in an Ultimania interview, where he said there's currently no firm grasp on the series' endpoint.

MAJOR SPOILERS for Final Fantasy VII Remake follow.

How does Final Fantasy VII Remake connect to the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII?

Final Fantasy VII Remake was confirmed by Nomura to be the fifth entry to the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII.

In an Ultimania interview, Normua officially labeled the FFVII Remake series as the fifth part in the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII. Final Fantasy VII Remake's 2020 title included Characters from the Compilation like Kyrie Canaan and Leslie Kyle, who both appear in the light novel, The Kids Are Alright, which was penned Kazushige Nojima, who helped write FF7 Remake.

In addition to their appearance, there were more subtle hints to other titles. The Shinra Test Site that you explored was called a DEEPGROUND, which is a label that was introduced in the Dirge of Cerberus title.

The triad of Whispers fought in Chapter 18(Rubrum, Virdi, and Croceo) are implied by the Ultimania guide to be Kadaj, Loz, and Yazoo from Advent Children. In the film, which takes place after the original Final Fantasy VII, they're remnants of Sephiroth's will, effectively his children. This is reinforced by Whisper Croceo's special attack "Velvet Nightmare," which shares its name with Yazoo's gun from the film.

When scaling Shinra HQ, you run into a man from Cloud's past, who tells the blond "EX-Soldier" that he's going to get Kunsel. If you've played the PSP prequel, Crisis Core, you'll recognize Kunsel as Zack Fair's commanding officer.

Nojima wanted FF7 Remake to be representative of the entire Compilation of Final Fantasy VII, not just the original game. It's the culmination of everything the series has come to mean.

How is Zack alive in Final Fantasy VII Remake?

In the closing scenes of FF7 Remake, Zack Fair is revealed to have survived his previously fatal attack. FF7 Remake Ultimania implies that the Zack who survived is one from an alternate timeline, using the alternate representation of Stamp the dog as proof. Zack's profile in the book refers to him in both present and past tense, further confusing the situation.

How much will future titles diverge from the original game?

In FF7 Remake Ultimania, Yoshinori Kitase said "We’re not drastically changing the story and making it into something completely different than the original. Even though it’s a Remake, please assume the story of FF7 will continue as FF7 always has."

This statement implies that the game's major beats will remain largely the same. There will be some additions and alterations, but everything you love about the story will be intact as the FF7 Remake series progresses.

What did the ending quote "The Unknown Journey Will Continue" mean for the sequel?

Nomura explained in FF7 Remake Ultimania that the quote came about by happenstance to connect the ending to what comes after. It's intentionally unsettling, but given that FF7's story will remain mostly the same, it likely means nothing. Only time will tell.