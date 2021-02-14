Your complete guide to every MCU romance after Avengers: Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to more than 80 unique characters that exist in an evolving world that has changed quite a bit since it first debuted in 2008's Iron Man. When it comes to Phase Four, keeping track of all the character dynamics in shows like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye is a real challenge.

Phase Four will introduce us to new heroes like Shang-Chi, the Eternals, the Fantastic Four, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Blade, and a brand-new Hawkeye. But we know next to nothing about their personal lives just yet.

What better way is there to get up-to-speed with the status of every character than by reflecting on their current relationship status? Particularly after the fallout of Avengers: Endgame, a lot has changed for all of these heroes. Thanos' Snap (often called the Decimation) caused a five-year Blip during which half of all living creatures turned to Dust while the other half just kept on living. That probably tore up a lot of relationships, but what about Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

Here's a look at the current relationship status of every major MCU character that we know about.

Warning: Major spoilers up to and beyond Avengers: Endgame follow.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision

Vision and Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Status: Married (?)

Here's the thing: Vision wasn't even Dusted by Thanos. He's just straight-up dead. After Wanda destroyed him towards the end of Avengers: Infinity War to prevent Thanos from taking the Mind Stone, the Mad Titan used the Time Stone to bring him back to life. Then, he plucked the Mind Stone out of Vision's forehead like it was a stubborn mushroom in the ground.

Outside of the idyllic sitcom marriage presented in WandaVision, the rest of the world knows that Vision is dead. Wanda stole his inert body from a SWORD facility and brought it to Westview where his reanimated synthezoid corpse is walking, talking, and even using his powers. And WandaVision Episode 6 makes it seem like Vision can't remain living outside the confines of the Westview Hex. Wanda reportedly appears in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so she'll live through the series. But we feel like some tragic twist will happen in the show's last few episodes.

Will WandaVision end with Vision's full resurrection? Or will we have to watch him die again?

Peter Parker and Michelle "MJ" Jones

MJ and Spider-Man in the Far From Home mid-credits scene. Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Status: In a Relationship

Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first MCU film after Endgame that taught us what life was like during the Blip. Thankfully for Peter Parker, his crush MJ was also Dusted by Thanos' Snap so she didn't awkwardly age five years older than him. In Far From Home, MJ and Peter have a charming "will they, won't they" sort of romantic tension while on a school trip to Europe. MJ figures out that Peter is Spider-Man, and by the end of the film, he's swinging through the streets of Manhattan with her in his arms.

Mysterio outed Peter as Spider-Man, however, so there's no telling how that may complicate things when we see this couple again in the upcoming third Spider-Man movie — which will probably have "home" somewhere in the title.

Sersi and Ikaris/Black Knight

Sersi and Ikaris as they appear in some Eternals promotional art. Marvel Studios / ComicBook.com

Status: Love triangle

Little is known about the plot of The Eternals, but one detail revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 indicates that "one aspect to the story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans." Richard Madden — best recognized as Robb Stark from Game of Thrones — plays Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals. And Gemma Chan plays Sersi, who is empathetic to humans and works as a humble museum curator.

Together, they'll reunite the Eternals to combat the looming threat of the Deviants. However, Chan has also previously hinted to Vanity Fair Italy that her character is "involved in two love stories" and that this "novelty" is "one of the reasons that attracted [her] to this project."

Thor and Jane Foster

Jane Foster and Thor during Thor: The Dark World. Marvel Studios

Status: Single ... but also complicated

Last we saw of "Bro Thor," he had put on a lot of weight during Avengers: Endgame's five-year Blip. But finally defeating Thanos has given him some measure of closure. While traveling through time, he saw his former girlfriend Jane Foster during the events of Thor: The Dark World. He's clearly still hung up on her!

With Jane slated to become the new Thor in some capacity during the upcoming Thor: Love & Thunder, it's unclear how their relationship might evolve in Phases Four — especially when the movie has "love" in the title. Are they bound for a romantic reunion? That's unclear. But for now, they both remain very much single.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter

Steve and Peggy finally reunited in the past at the very end of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

Status: Married (in the past)

Avengers: Endgame was full of heartbreak, but one of the major moments that broke our hearts in a good way happened when Steve Rogers didn't come back to the present day via time travel like he was supposed to. After returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places and time periods, he used his last bit of Pym Particles to reunite with his long-lost love Peggy Carter in the past.

The two grew old together until her death which occurs during Captain America: Civil War. And an elderly Steve shows up in the present day to give Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, the Captain America shield. All that means Old Man Cap is technically a widow, but thematically, he definitely got the happy ending he always deserved.

Peter Quill and Gamora

Peter Quill meets the new Gamora who came from the past during Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

Status: It's very, very complicated

Here's the thing: Thanos totally, definitely threw Gamora to her death during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, sacrificing her so that he could claim the Soul Stone. So the original Gamora that was very much in love with Peter Quill is dead. However, due to the time travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate version of Gamora from 2014 — from the same point in time as Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1 takes place — winds up in present day.

She disappears in the aftermath of Endgame, and the remaining Guardians of the Galaxy fly off into space with Thor in tow to find her. Gamora seems reluctant to entertain Quill as a romantic prospect, but their romance seems inevitable. The Guardians of the Galaxy should feature in some way during Thor: Love & Thunder and then again in a third movie focused on them, so we're bound to see some developments here in the coming years.

Pepper Potts

Pepper Potts suited up as Rescue for the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

Status: Widowed

Before the main action took off in Infinity War, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts were planning their wedding on a casual jog in the park when Doctor Strange whisked Stark away to speak with Bruce Banner, who had just crash-landed into Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. Iron Man was on Titan when Thanos wiped out half the universe's population but was rescued several weeks later and brought back to Earth by Captain Marvel.

Sometime during the five-year timeskip that Avengers: Endgame covers, Tony and Pepper do get married and have a daughter, Morgan. But in the final battle against Thanos outside the ruins of the Avengers facility in upstate New York, Tony Stark sacrifices himself to wipe out Thanos and his army. That left Pepper a widow, but as she guarantees Tony in his final moments, "We'll be okay."

Bruce Banner

It's not easy being green. Marvel Studios

Status: Single and green

Once romantically entangled during 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron with Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, scientist Bruce Banner has been single for years ... doubly so because his beloved Nat had to sacrifice herself during Endgame so that Hawkeye could bring the Soul Stone forward in time to the present day.

We don't really get the sense that Smart Hulk and Natasha dated during the 5-year Blip because ... well because that would just be weird. Last we saw Bruce Banner at Endgame's conclusion, he was big and green with a gravely injured arm. And the green guy was feeling pretty blue about losing Nat. He'll probably appear in some capacity as part of the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series starring Tatiana Maslany as his cousin Jennifer Walters. But as far as we know, he'll stay single AF.

T'Challa and Nakia

Nakia and T'Challa belong together. Marvel Studios

Status: In a Relationship (?)

Wakanda’s King T’Challa and his childhood friend Nakia had romantic feelings for one another for years before they learned to prioritize passion over duty at the end of Black Panther. T’Challa even hinted that he was considering her to be his queen. The King was Dusted at the end of Infinity War, and we don't really know what happened to Nakia to this day. It's possible that she survived and spent those five years acting as an international spy for Wakanda trying to help the nation recuperate from the Decimation.

While Black Panther 2 is in the works and T’Challa was resurrected during the events of Avengers: Endgame, it's unclear how Marvel Studios will handle the absence of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

Clint and Laura Barton

Laura and Clint Barton in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Studios

Status: Married

Endgame's first big heartbreak came when we learned that Hawkeye's entire family was Dusted by Thanos. He spent most of the five-year Blip hunting down and killing criminals until his activities drew enough attention that Natasha was able to track him down and recruit him for the time-traveling mission that eventually brought everyone back.

In a post-Endgame world, Hawkeye is seemingly retired and living happily with his wife and three children. But he'll appear in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series starring Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the archer that takes over the Hawkeye mantle from Clint Barton.

Happy Hogan and May Parker

Aunt May and Happy Hogan admit to Peter that they're dating (sort of). Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Status: In a Relationship

Peter's growing awkwardness at slowly realizing that Happy Hogan — Tony Stark's security manager and ongoing Spider-Man handler — was dating his Aunt May was played for comedic effect in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But May and Happy actually make for a really charming couple despite the bumbling yet still flirty way they interact. Chances seem high that they'll still be together when the next Spider-Man movie swings around.

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne

Hope Van Dyne and Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios

Status: In a Relationship

No pairing in the MCU has better chemistry than Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, thanks in large part to actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Scott messed up big time by fighting alongside the rest of Team Cap in Civil War. It led to his house arrest for two years and estrangement from Hope and Hank Pym. They tracked him down again in Ant-Man and the Wasp for an adventure that eventually led to Hope being Dusted and Scott stranded inside the Quantum Realm.

After Ant-Man's efforts in Endgame helped bring everyone back to life, Scott and Hope are in all likelihood a happy couple these days. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the distant horizon, we're bound to see them again ... eventually.