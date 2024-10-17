Marvel Just Revealed the Answer to WandaVision's Biggest Mystery

Agatha All Along was supposed to be a sequel to WandaVision, filling in the gaps and showing what happened to Agatha Harkness after Wanda left Westview. That’s kind of true — we did see Agatha’s Mare of Easttown fantasy and how Teen interrupted it, but it left us with more questions than answers. Who is Teen? What happened to Nicholas Scratch? What was Agatha Harkness seeking on the Witches’ Road the first time? The spinoff — in true Agatha fashion — took a hard left turn into chaotic, genre-bending fun rather than deliver the answers fans have been waiting for.

In Episode 6 of Agatha All Along, that finally changed. In an episode that was almost entirely flashback, we got to see the events of WandaVision’s finale — and Agatha All Along’s premiere — from a brand-new perspective, and it revealed an answer to a lingering WandaVision mystery: just what happened to Billy and Tommy?

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along Episode 6!

Billy Kaplan wakes up as Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along Episode 6. Marvel Studios

In Episode 6, we meet William Kaplan, a normal teenager from Eastview who was celebrating his bar mitzvah the night of the WandaVision finale. As his parents drive him home in a panic, they veer off the road and crash into a tree, killing William. After only a few moments, however, Billy Maximoff’s soul takes over his body.

That’s right, even though Billy and Tommy were figments of Wanda’s grief-fueled delusions, they had souls, souls that roamed freely even after Billy and Tommy disintegrated in the WandaVision finale. Billy’s found William Kaplan, and Tommy’s, presumedly, found another teen named Tommy Shepherd, his reincarnated form in the comics.

Billy and Tommy meet in the comics. Marvel Comics

So while this answers the question of what happened to Billy, it still leaves Tommy’s location as a mystery. But because Billy Kaplan’s background was somewhat similar to his comics counterpart, we do have a clue as to where Tommy could be. In the comics, Thomas “Tommy” Shepherd was born in New Jersey to Frank and Mary Shepherd, who divorced when he was young. While he was young, he spent a lot of time in juvenile detention facilities and was imprisoned after his powers resulted in his school getting vaporized.

So will Billy really find Tommy at the end of the Witches’ Road? In the comics, it’s not until Wiccan and his fellow Young Avengers break Tommy out of prison that the twins are reunited, but considering the Young Avengers are just “feelers” put out by Kamala Khan at this point, that doesn’t seem likely. Whatever Tommy Shepherd is doing — and whatever he looks like — our best chance of seeing him is exactly where Billy is headed: the Witches’ Road.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.