Daredevil has had a complicated history within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It may be one of the franchise’s most beloved shows, but its place in the canon has long been questionable. Daredevil was an off-shoot of the MCU as part of Netflix’s Defenders universe, and since its cancellation, Marvel Studios has been working hard to bring the hero back. Its efforts will culminate in Daredevil: Born Again, a long-gestating revival of the Netflix series that will unreservedly be part of MCU canon. And while it’s taken years for Marvel to make this work, Born Again finally has an official release date.

Marvel made the announcement at this year’s New York Comic Con, where the stars of Born Again, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, made a surprise appearance at the “Marvel Fanfare” panel hosted by C.B. Cebulski, the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics. There, alongside Born Again producer Sana Amanat, the cast offered a closer look at the upcoming series, and Amanat revealed that Born Again would premiere on March 4, 2025, on Disney+.

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will rise again. Netflix

By the time Born Again premieres, it will have been almost a decade since Daredevil debuted on Netflix. The series hit the streamer in April 2015, and quickly became one of its most talked-about shows. The buzz continued until its 2018 cancellation, and for years, fans wondered if Marvel would attempt to integrate its characters into the broader MCU. As Cox revealed earlier this year, Marvel president Kevin Feige eventually reached out to Daredevil’s cast members, which allowed Cox and D’Onofrio to make brief appearances in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now Born Again will, by all accounts, pick up where Daredevil Season 3 left off.

Born Again follows Matt Murdock (Cox) on his continued crusade as Daredevil, the protector of Hell’s Kitchen. As he fights evildoers, his archnemesis, crime boss Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio), is seemingly taking the straight and narrow path and running for public office. Whether it’s Daredevil versus Kingpin or Murdock versus Fisk, the pair are bound to clash, and the presence of familiar antagonists — like The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) — will only make the battle over Hell’s Kitchen more complicated.

Though 2025 is still a few months away, it’s nice to finally have a release date for Born Again. Fans will have to hold out a bit longer to see Cox don Daredevil’s iconic red-and-black costume again, but after years of uncertainty, the character returning at all feels like a miracle.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4, 2025, on Disney+.