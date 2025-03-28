Before Daredevil: Born Again had even aired its first episode, fans the world over were terrified about the “MCU-ification” of their favorite anti-hero. Netflix’s original Daredevil may be the darkest story set in Marvel’s cinematic universe, with a lead who rarely gets a happy ending, let alone cracks a smile. To the staunchest Daredevil purists, Marvel’s quip-heavy instincts would only water the character down — and his supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law only confirmed their worst fears. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was definitely the same character in She-Hulk, but by transitioning to the MCU, the vibe had shifted. He was lighter, more jovial, and yeah: a bit quippier than he’d ever been. From the outside looking in, Marvel didn’t truly understand what made this version of Daredevil work, and any future attempts to force him into the MCU would only end in catastrophe.

Fast forward three years, and now we have definitive proof of Marvel’s grasp of the character. Daredevil: Born Again isn’t the bar-for-bar revival the purists had been praying for, but it’s also a much-needed departure from the traditional Marvel story. There are some issues in pacing or tone here and there, likely remnants of the creative overhaul that Born Again underwent in 2023. But for the most part, it splits the difference between Netflix’s dour house style and Marvel’s much frothier instincts, and it does so by embracing episodic storytelling over the streamer’s binge model... and by letting Matt have a bit of fun now and then.

After weeks of propulsive storytelling, Born Again finally slows down. Marvel Studios

Before the in-depth retooling that gave Born Again a new lease on life, the series was described by insiders as more of a legal dramedy. Matt wouldn’t slip into his Daredevil suit until much later in the 13-episode season, while the story around him was lighter, focusing more on the character’s day-to-day struggles. Marvel allegedly changed that completely after reviewing the episodes that’d been shot, cutting ties with Born Again’s former head writers and bringing on a showrunner from the Netflix universe, Dario Scardapane. Born Again became leaner and meaner under his watchful eye, going from 13 episodes down to nine — but there are definitely echoes of the show we almost had, and Episode 5 is the clearest example of that.

Episode 5, “With Interest,” is the most self-contained of the bunch. It follows Matt on a brief errand to the bank, and thanks to an impromptu robbery set up by an Irish gang, the entire episode is set largely within New York Mutual. Matt can’t exactly suit up as Daredevil to thwart the thugs holding him hostage, which forces him to use his other skills to save the day. He also teams up with Ms. Marvel’s Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapoor), who supplies the episode with enough MCU references to carry us through the rest of the season.

Born Again will always come back to Matt’s battle with Fisk, but a detour or two won’t hurt the series. Marvel Studios

Born Again gets much lighter with another Marvel alum added to the mix. Matt’s rapport with Yusuf feels like a callback to his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that’s not actually a bad thing. For all the fans serviced by mentions of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), others may find relief in a more casual Daredevil adventure. Born Again wasted little time restoring the dark, dour tone of its predecessor, and it deserves major kudos for that. Still, Matt Murdock deserves the chance to have a bit of fun, even when he’s stopping criminals.

“With Interest” gives Matt, and those watching at home, a break from the cycle of corruption stirring in New York. It doesn’t exactly stand on its own in the larger context of the show, but that’s why it premiered alongside Born Again’s propulsive sixth episode. The series does need to come up for air after spending so long in the dark; for all its divisive choices, this one makes the most sense. Born Again is still reconciling its allegiance to the Netflix universe with its role in the MCU. There may be missteps along the way, in this season especially. But Scardapane and his team are working hard to honor the original series, so a few detours here and there can’t hurt in the grand scheme.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.