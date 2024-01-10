Echo’s Post-Credits Scene Sets the Stage for a Classic Marvel Storyline

At just five episodes, each clocking in at under an hour, Echo is a surprisingly brisk watch. That doesn’t mean that the latest Marvel series doesn’t pack a punch, however: not unlike its title character (played by Alaqua Cox), Echo is on a mission. It’s also got a big responsibility to Marvel’s larger cinematic universe, debuting its new “Spotlight” banner and setting the stage for grittier, more character-driven stories on the small screen.

On that front, Echo does deliver something. The series brings Daredevil and Hawkeye villain Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) center stage, positioning him as the definitive Big Bad of the Spotlight universe. Marvel head of streaming Brad Winderbaum calls this new chapter “crucial” for Fisk as a character. Echo in particular “sets the stage in some remarkable ways for what’s coming next,” and that’s especially evident in the show’s final moments.

Spoilers for Echo ahead!

Echo’s post-credits scene, explained

Wilson’s arc in Echo was all about prepping him for the next chapter. Marvel Studios

It’s safe to say that things aren’t going very well for Wilson Fisk. He appears in Echo solely to reconcile with his “niece,” Maya — but given the fact that he had her father killed and is oppressing the residents of her hometown, forgiveness is the last thing on Maya’s mind. Fisk’s efforts to bring her back into the fold end with an interesting showdown in Tamaha. Maya manages to defeat Fisk and free her family in one fell swoop, while the Kingpin is sent packing.

While Maya reconciles with her family, Fisk heads back to his native New York City on a private charter, contemplating the next steps for his criminal enterprise. Conveniently, he happens to catch a news broadcast about the upcoming mayoral race. Fisk listens in as two commentators decry the choice of candidates, claiming that the people of New York are looking for new blood. Most voters are holding out for a “bare-knuckle brawler,” an “outsider” who can empathize with their frustration and challenge the status quo. Alas, such a candidate has yet to make their intentions known, leaving Fisk’s beloved city without the hero it needs.

The implications here are not subtle, and the wheels are clearly turning in Fisk’s head as he absorbs the news. Despite a lack of political prowess, Fisk means to run for mayor, and we might see it all play out in an upcoming Marvel show.

How Echo sets up Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again could pick up right where Echo left off — and adapt a well-known comic storyline in the process. Marvel

If Echo’s post-credit scene feels shoe-horned in with very little context, there’s a reason. Despite efforts to make the series stand alone, Echo has become the bridge between Marvel’s Netflix universe and its new Spotlight imprint. Its final episode seems to be teasing the conflict that fans can expect to see in Daredevil: Born Again, a revival of the Netflix series that will bring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil fully into the MCU.

With Fisk eyeing a position in public office, Born Again is poised to adapt an arc from the Daredevil comics: the “Mayor Fisk” storyline. Written by Charles Soule and Chip Zdarsky, and drawn by Stefano Landini and Ron Garney, the “Mayor Fisk” arc played out in Daredevil #595-600. It seemed to be inspired, however loosely, by Donald Trump’s presidential run — and given Echo’s emphasis on outsiders, Born Again could be following suit.

It’s not clear how faithful Born Again will be to this storyline, as Netflix’s Daredevil already borrowed heavily from Soule and Zdarsky’s runs. But if this new chapter of Fisk’s life is as momentous as Marvel execs have claimed, this storyline is all but inevitable. If Fisk is really set to be the Thanos of this street-level universe, then it’s time for the Kingpin to level up.

All episodes of Echo are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.