Marvel Exec Reveals a Surprising Truth About the MCU's Next Big Villain

Marvel TV is ever-evolving. Much like the era-a-week format of WandaVision, every series moves the form of MCU television forward to something new and exciting. In 2024, this evolution is getting a fancy new name. On January 8, Echo will premiere on Disney+ underneath the brand new “Marvel Spotlight” name: a new label for more street-level shows with lower stakes, but much more action. Echo will launch the imprint and Daredevil: Born Again will continue it.

A Marvel executive has confirmed that the Marvel Spotlight label is more than just a signal of a different approach — it’s essentially a franchise of its own.

Wilson Fisk is poised to become the Big Bad of Marvel Spotlight’s “street-level” action. Disney+

In an interview with ScreenRant, Marvel production and development executive Brad Winderbaum was asked if Kingpin was “the Thanos of this street-level corner of the MCU.” Winderbaum responded, “Oh, man, you kind of hit the nail on the head. I can't say too much. Only that as a chapter in Wilson Fisk's life, this is a crucial one and sets the stage in some remarkable ways for what's coming next.”

If Kingpin is really the Big Bad of Marvel Spotlight, then we may be seeing the formation of a franchise-within-a-franchise, a pocket of gritty crime dramas in a world where the world-saving heroes get all the attention. Hypothetically, a fan overwhelmed by the sheer amount of MCU content could just watch Echo and Daredevil: Born Again and understand everything just fine.

Kingpin is a central figure in Echo and Daredevil’s story, and presumedly all Marvel Spotlight titles that will follow. Marvel Studios

This statement proves that Marvel: Spotlight is more than just a way to excuse different priorities in a series. It’s a signal of an entirely different world, where the action is street-level but the ambition is lofty.

Marvel Spotlight is being positioned as the newest experiment of the MCU, but in a way, it’s a return to Marvel’s oldest trick in the book: a standalone story that exists within a larger world, but stands on its own as a single adventure.

Echo premieres January 9 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on Disney+.