Charlie Cox’s return in Daredevil: Born Again has been a treat to many a Marvel fan, but it’s taken a while for the new series to find its footing. Though it kicks off as though no time has passed, its early episodes struggled to balance the tone of Netflix’s original Daredevil and Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. That’s probably best exemplified in last week’s double episode, which featured an episodic, MCU-esque adventure right alongside a much darker and more violent chapter.

It might have been divisive, but at least Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) found his way back into the Daredevil suit by episode’s end. Born Again also gained a new villain in Muse, a truly disturbing addition to the MCU. His reign of terror will continue in future episodes, setting the series up for a gritty final act.

As we creep closer to the season finale, here’s everything you need to know about Born Again Episode 7, from its release date and time to what’s unfolding in the story.

Muse could be back with a vengeance this week. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 release date?

Daredevil: Born Again returns with a new episode each Tuesday night. Episode 7 will be available to stream on Tuesday, April 1, on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 release time?

Like many of its predecessors, Daredevil: Born Again secured a primetime release slot. You can stream this week’s episode starting at 9:00 p.m. EST, which is 6:00 p.m. PST.

Is there a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7?

Marvel doesn’t release episode-specific trailers, but when Born Again Season 1 reached its halfway point, it did unveil a new mid-season teaser. The latest trailer set the stage for the return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye, and hinted at plenty of bloody brawls for Daredevil and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7?

The last episode of Born Again saw Daredevil face off with New York’s newest serial murderer, Muse. The threat he posed to the city — and his staggering body count — prompted Matt Murdock to don his red-and-black suit and (finally) get to work again. He managed to rescue Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), the niece of Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), before Muse could drain her blood and use it for his next creepy mural, but Muse got away in the chaos. It’s safe to assume he’ll appear for a rematch in Episode 7, which could lead to a dangerous altercation with Fisk’s anti-vigilante task force.

What will Fisk get up to in Episode 7? Marvel Studios

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are left?

Born Again Season 1 is a nine-episode affair, so only two episodes remain after this week’s release. Fortunately, this won’t be the end of Daredevil’s story, and we might not have to wait long to see the next chapter.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes, Season 2 of Born Again is officially in production. Filming is well underway in New York City, which could put the show on track to return soon. Producer Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of TV, recently stoked hopes for more traditional yearly releases of Disney+ shows, so Season 2 could hit Disney+ in 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 hits Disney+ on April 1.