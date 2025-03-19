Daredevil: Born Again is a proper reboot: the hero and the villain are the same, but many of the other elements have changed. Now there’s a new fight, a new path for Matt Murdock, and a whole new cast of characters. Unfortunately, this comes at the price of the old supporting cast, as Foggy Nelson was tragically murdered by Bullseye in the very first episode and Karen Page left for San Francisco soon after.

This hasn’t stopped Matt Murdock from trying to take down now-Mayor Wilson Fisk, but it certainly marks a difference between the old and new versions of this story. Thankfully, this may be rectified in Season 2 — at least somewhat.

Deborah Ann Woll and Charlie Cox on the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

New set photos from the filming of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 show Karen now reunited with Matt Murdock on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. We still don’t know how long Karen will be back, but it’s comforting to know she hasn’t forgotten her friends while she’s living it up by the Bay.

Obviously, the biggest difference in this Karen look is the hair: suddenly, Karen is a redhead. No, she’s not playing Jean Grey or Mary Jane. In fact, this might not even be her real hair. Matt is in the classic Marvel Disguise of a hoodie and sunglasses, and Karen is rocking shades too. Perhaps this hair is actually a wig she’s using to further hide her identity, but how recognizable could she be if she’s just a visitor in town?

Karen sports a bad wig and Matt rocks a nasty scrape in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

We knew that Deborah Ann Woll — and even Elden Henson — would return in Season 2. But considering Foggy’s murder, it was possible that both would only return in a flashback. But these photos seem to show Matt and Karen in the present day, after something that necessitates keeping a low profile.

“There are threads that are not easily severed,” Woll told EW about the bonds between Nelson, Murdock, and Page. "And even with something beyond death, I think there are pieces of that to hold onto.” In Season 2, we’ll get more of those threads on screen — even if they’re shown wearing shake-and-go wigs.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+.