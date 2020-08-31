Ant-Man 3 release date, trailer, cast, and plot for Marvel movie

Marvel unveiled its Phase Four schedule at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but Ant-Man 3 wasn’t on the list. News about Ant-Man 3 has been practically non-existent since Ant-Man and the Wasp’s 2018 release. Hope had been snapped out of existence at the end of that movie, while Scott was left behind in the Quantum Realm. Endgame brought them back into the action, hinting at Ant-Man 3's post-blip setting.

It’s been radio silence from Marvel since then, with no indication that Ant-Man 3 would arrive anytime soon. Thankfully, Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed recently confirmed he’s been working on the film despite the Covid--19 pandemic. Here’s everything we know about Ant-Man 3, including the movie's release date, cast, plot, and more.

When is the release date for Ant-Man 3?

There’s no scheduled release date just yet, but the film is currently set to hit theaters at some point in 2022. That means that it’ll likely be a part of the MCU’s plans for Phase Five, if Phase Four ends with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. However, given the industry-wide delays throughout 2020, Marvel may revise its Phase Four plans to include Ant-Man 3.

It’s possible that the film wasn’t announced at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con because Reed hadn’t closed his deal with Marvel at that poin. What’s more, Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness wasn’t hired to write Ant-Man 3 until April, which would also explain the delay.

Is there a trailer for Ant-Man 3?

Not yet. Production hasn’t yet started on the film, so don’t expect a trailer until several months ahead of the official release date announcement. Watch this space.

Marvel Studios

What is the plot of Ant-Man 3?

There hasn't been any official word about the plot, but we do know a few things already. Hope and Scott obviously survived Endgame, and a previous leak suggested that Marvel had plans for the film to serve as the jumping-off point for the Young Avengers.

It’s possible Scott’s daughter Cassie will be a big part of establishing the Young Avengers, a team that she is a part of in the comics. Perhaps Cassie has been busy being a vigilante in the time between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Endgame. After all, she lived five years believing her father to be dead and had always wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking with Inverse, Reed hinted what’s in store for Cassie’s future.

“We wanted to plant these little seeds about what might become of Cassie. She’s smart and sees herself as a potential partner for her father. And she really kind of has her dad’s spirit.”

There’s also the fact that the Ant-Man movies have been pivotal to the MCU’s overarching storylines. Ant-Man and the Wasp introduced the Quantum Realm that the Avengers used to time travel in Endgame and it’s possible that Ant-Man 3 will pave the way for the introduction of the next generation of Avengers.

Scott reunites with his daughter after five years. Marvel

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3?

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back to reprise their roles as Scott/Ant-Man and Hope/Wasp, respectively. Speaking with Yahoo, Reed confirmed that Lilly will share equal billing with Rudd and that she will continue to be integral to the film’s central storyline.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.”

The rest of the cast hasn’t been confirmed, but we can expect for Emma Fuhrmann, who played the older version of Cassie in Endgame, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Randall Park, and Michael Peña to reprise their roles in Ant-Man 3.