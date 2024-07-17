After Avengers: Endgame, nothing was ever the same — and that’s as true for Marvel Studios as it was for the directors that made the franchise such a pop culture behemoth. Anthony and Joe Russo are responsible for some of the best films in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe: from their flawless Captain America sequel to the franchise’s most ambitious team-up, their success is well-documented. Marvel never truly recovered from their post-Endgame departure; it’s been diminishing returns ever since.

Surprisingly, though, the same might be said for the Russos. Though they produced last year’s Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once, projects like The Gray Man, Extraction, and Citadel each tried to build new franchises with mixed results. As the years pass, one thing seems clear: Marvel needs the Russos, and the Russos might just do their best work under the Marvel banner.

This is, of course, just a theory for now. But with the Russos reportedly in talks to return to the MCU soon, we’re closer than ever to seeing it proven. Marvel has been searching for a director to helm its two biggest (and most troubled) films, Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars. That search seemed to include other Marvel alums like Shawn Levy — but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has landed on what could be their best bet.

Marvel has been struggling to answer its biggest hit yet. Getting the directors of that hit is their smartest choice in years. Marvel Studios

Marvel is in the midst of a massive retooling. Following the success of the Infinity Saga, the studio attempted to pivot from its tried-and-true formula. That experimental phase resulted in a muddled, scattershot output. There was no clear end goal for the Multiverse Saga until Marvel tapped Kang the Conqueror as the next major villain. Its plans with Kang backfired when Jonathan Majors was convicted on counts of reckless assault, though, particularly derailing plans for Avengers 5.

Marvel now seems to be retreating to what worked best in the past. Among rumors of an Avengers reunion and a full-on reboot of the MCU, the studio seems to be retracing its steps in earnest. The Russos represent a creative and commercial peak for Marvel. Marvel hasn’t even attempted an Avengers film since they went on to pursue their own projects. Who better to shepherd the MCU back to its glory days?

The Russos’ return will be just one part of Marvel’s recovery plan. The rest of Kevin Feige’s future strategy will likely be unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Marvel returns to Hall H for the first time since 2022, and it still has a lot to prove. The studio will have to work hard to win back its place at the top of the food chain. The Russos won’t fix Marvel’s internal issues overnight, but with them back on board, Avengers 5 and 6 will certainly be in good hands.