She-Hulk will be smashing her way onto our TV screens in the near future. At last year’s D23 convention, Marvel announced a live-action She-Hulk series that was ordered to Disney+ and it’s finally gaining some steam after a year of very little news.

Director and producer Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, Life Happens) will join showrunner (and former Rick and Morty scribe) Jessica Gao for She-Hulk. Now that Marvel has cast its lead, here’s everything we know about the upcoming She-Hulk series, including cast, release date, and some backstory about the character.

She-Hulk is definitely as angry as Hulk. Marvel

Who is She-Hulk in the Marvel Universe?

First introduced in 1980’s Savage She-Hulk #1, Jennifer Walters is a criminal defense lawyer and Bruce Banner’s cousin. Marvel launched the character following the success of The Incredible Hulk TV show and sought to replicate that success with a female version. After being shot by a crime boss, Jennifer receives a blood transfusion from the Hulk himself and voila! She-Hulk is born.

Unlike the Hulk, Jennifer can control her transformations into She-Hulk and retains dominance over her personality, cognitive skills, and emotions. Basically, she doesn’t hulk out only when she’s mad. That’s partly due to the lower dose of gamma radiation she received, but also thanks to a blood cure that the vampire Morbius cooked up after she defended him in his trial. However, she later opts to remain in the guise of She-Hulk and manages to balance being a superhero without giving up her job or personal life. As a superhero, she’s fought alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the Defenders.

When is the release date of She-Hulk?

She-Hulk doesn’t yet have a scheduled premiere date. As one of many Disney+ series in the works, we likely won’t see She-Hulk until 2022 at the earliest. Currently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are scheduled for release this year, while Loki is set for next year. It’s possible She-Hulk will come after Hawkeye premieres, but it’s all up in the air for now. Stay tuned.

She-Hulk gets a new costume. Marvel

Who is in the cast of She-Hulk?

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the role of She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters. As of right now, no other actors have been cast nor do we know what other characters will be included on the show. However, it’s possible that Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk could join his cousin in an appearance or two. Here’s what the actor told Variety about the chances of that happening:

“There's nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal. There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She-Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

If She-Hulk is an origin story and Marvel keeps to the original backstory, then Hulk would need to be around to give Jennifer a blood transfusion. And who knows? Maybe he’ll stick around to teach her the ropes now that he’s reached a balance between his two personalities as well.

What is the plot of She-Hulk?

There’s next to no news about the Disney+ series beyond that it’s about She-Hulk. However, with Gao and Coiro tapped to write and direct, it’s possible that She-Hulk will have a lot more humor than any of Marvel’s previous projects. You don’t hire two people with comedy backgrounds and leave that out.

That said, there are a number of avenues She-Hulk can take considering the character’s rich comics history. Regardless of the storyline, it’s a safe bet that the series will play into the MCU’s plans for Phase Four and beyond.

Is there a trailer for She-Hulk?

No, not yet. The Disney+ series has not gone into production just yet and it’s unclear when it will. Watch this space.