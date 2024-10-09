Agatha All Along Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Plot for the Marvel Show

Agatha Harkness is now in uncharted territory. After four episodes of her WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, we’ve seen two of trials of the Witches’ Road: a Nancy Meyers pastiche testing Jennifer Kale’s potion-making, and a second that transported the coven to a 1970s fantasy recording studio where Alice Wu-Gulliver stretched her protection magic to the limit. But as we head into Agatha All Along Episode 5, there’s no telling what could be ahead for this group.

While the show’s future is shrouded in mystery, we do have some details about Agatha All Along Episode 5. Here’s everything we know, from release date and time to potential plot details and how many episodes are left.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 5 Release Date?

Agatha All Along premieres Wednesday, October 9, on Disney+. Recent series like Ahsoka Season 1 and Loki Season 2 premiered on Tuesdays, but earlier Disney+ series like Loki Season 1 premiered on Wednesdays, so this is actually a return to an old norm.

When is the Agatha All Along Episode 5 Release Time?

Much like previous high-profile Disney+ releases, Agatha All Along Episode 5 premieres during prime time: 6:00 pm PST/9:00 pm EST. This means there’s no need to interrupt your sleep to catch up on this show. You can settle down with it in the evening like the network television of yore.

Episode 4 took the gang back in time. Where could they go from here? Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

Like its predecessor WandaVision, Agatha All Along has nine episodes in total, but unlike WandaVision, it has both a two-episode premiere and a two-episode finale. That means that while there are four more episodes of this series after this one, there are only three weeks of new episodes. So mark your calendars for October 30, that’s when we’ll see the two-part finale, just in time for Halloween.

Is There a Trailer for Agatha All Along Episode 5?

Agatha All Along doesn’t do individual episode trailers, but you can check out the trailer for the whole show below.

How Long is Agatha All Along Episode 5?

We don’t know exactly how long Agatha All Along is, but the past episodes of the series have remained surprisingly consistent with episodes clocking in around 40 minutes. It’s likely Episode 5 will follow this pattern, so you won’t need a full hour to catch up with her witchy hijinks.

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along Episode 5?

Agatha All Along Episode 5 is the most mysterious one so far. The two trials we knew the most about have come and gone, so there’s no hint as to what is next. We’ve seen the trials of Alice and Jennifer, so we may see Lilia’s trial next, which, going by the trailer, appears to be Wizard of Oz themed.

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

There’s no word of a Season 2 of Agatha All Along. It’s likely this series, like WandaVision, will be a standalone miniseries, but could spark a spinoff down the line. Maybe the ongoing Rio/Agatha romance could warrant a future series, as we’ve only begun exploring their strange dynamic.