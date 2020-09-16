Disney+ and Eternals may set up a terrifying Avengers 5 supervillain team

It may be years before the Avengers assemble again, but the likelihood of their reunion is high despite the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's ever-changing release schedule. The team might not even look the same for Avengers 5 following the events of Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming films set for Phase Four, but their legacy will continue. There’s little we know about the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now, but it’s possible that Eternals and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will set up the next group of villains assembling for Avengers 5.

We want to hear from you! Take the ultimate Rick and Morty survey now.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally resumed production and set photos revealed that Georges St-Pierre was back to play Captain America: The Winter Soldier villain Georges Batroc (otherwise known as Batroc the Leaper). The mercenary once fought Captain America before being arrested by S.H.I.E.L.D. While his return might seem random, the fact that Helmut Zemo will play a major role in the Disney+ series could result in the formation of the Masters of Evil.

The Masters of Evil have taken on the Avengers several times. Marvel

The Masters of Evil live up to their name. First introduced in 1964’s The Avengers #6, the first incarnation of the supervillain team was founded by none other than Baron Heinrich Zemo, Helmut’s father. Black Knight (whose superhero nephew Dane Whitman will be in Eternals), Melter, Radioactive Man, Enchantress, and the exiled Asgardian named the Executioner were members of the original lineup.

The Masters of Evil have gone through various iterations since then and were even led by Ultron and Doctor Octopus at different points. Naturally, Helmut carried on his father’s legacy and led a new incarnation of the Masters of Evil. The primary goal was to join HYDRA’s “Army of Evil” and defeat the Avengers once and for all. Batroc’s involvement with the supervillain team occurred during the “House of M” storyline, which found the characters in an alternate reality.

Outside of the Masters of Evil, Zemo hired Batroc and his team of mercenaries to obtain magical fragments before fighting Captain America together. There’s definitely a history there and it can’t be a coincidence that Batroc is back in the same series that will see the return of Zemo and his nefarious plans. We didn’t get to see much of Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, but it’s possible that he’s finally building a team of supervillains that will grow powerful enough to combat the Avengers in their next movie.

Baron Zemo would love nothing more than to defeat the Avengers. Marvel

We know the superhero version of Black Knight will appear in Eternals , but who’s to say that his villainous uncle isn’t still around and willing to join Zemo’s team? It would add a touch of personal drama if Dane was forced to battle his uncle in Avengers 5. What’s more, Enchantress was an original member of the Masters of Evil and fans have speculated that she will make her debut in Loki. It’s possible that she will be Zemo’s next recruit.

That means it's very possible the Disney+ series are laying the groundwork for an eventual supervillain vs. superhero clash. It’s unclear what Zemo is ultimately planning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but given how nearly successful he was in destroying the Avengers from the inside out in Civil War, we can be sure that he’ll be up to no good.