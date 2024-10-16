Agatha Harkness has met her match. After a tumultuous and tragic trial in Agatha All Along Episode 5 leads to the demise of Alice Wu-Gulliver, Agatha faces off against the mysterious Teen. The emotions are fraught enough for Agatha to tilt her hand, revealing she knows Teen’s true identity: Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, Wanda’s reincarnated son.

Now, Wiccan’s powers are active, and he’s seeking revenge. We last saw him attacking Agatha, Lilia, and Jennifer, and while they’ll presumably get out of their current scrape, there’s no telling what could come next given that the coven’s hierarchy has changed so dramatically. Here’s everything you need to know about the next installment, so you can catch it before it’s spoiled.

What is the Agatha All Along Episode 6 Release Date?

Agatha All Along Episode 6 premieres Wednesday, October 16, on Disney+.

When is the Agatha All Along Episode 6 Release Time?

Agatha All Along follows Disney’s recent primetime release structure, so Episode 6 will be available at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST. You’ll either need to clear your evening, or avoid spoilers until you can catch up.

Episode 5’s ‘80s-themed trial started with a Ouija board and ended with a shocking loss and reveal. Marvel Studios

How Many Episodes Are Left In Agatha All Along?

We’re in the home stretch of Agatha All Along now; after Episode 6, there will only be three episodes left for Agatha to complete her journey on the Witches’ Road. However, because the final two episodes will be released simultaneously, there will be only two weeks left of new episodes.

Is There a Trailer for Agatha All Along Episode 6?

There isn’t a trailer for Episode 6 specifically, but after Episode 5, Marvel released a midseason trailer that reveals teases for future episodes now we know Teen’s true identity. These new glimpses include a setting that appears to be a mental hospital, where it looks like Agatha and Wiccan could have both a serious talk and a major brawl. Judge for yourself below.

How Long is Agatha All Along Episode 6?

As chaotic as Agatha’s story has been, the runtimes have been fairly consistent, with most episodes hovering around 40 minutes. The only outlier is Episode 5, which clocked in at 32 minutes, although its Wiccan reveal definitely made up for the brevity. Episode 6 will likely be a return to normalcy, if such a thing is possible when Agatha Harkness is involved.

What is the Plot of Agatha All Along Episode 6?

Based on the midseason trailer, the final four episodes will revolve around Wiccan and the question of why he sought out Agatha in the first place. “Power doesn’t interest me,” he says. “I want something else. Something more.”

It also looks like we’ll get a flashback to Billy’s past, and the long-awaited reveal of the identity of Rio Vidal, the other mysterious character rumored to be a major Marvel player.

Will There Be an Agatha All Along Season 2?

There’s no word on an Agatha All Along renewal so far, but the Wiccan reveal sets up a possible pattern. We learned Agatha’s true identity in Episode 5 of WandaVision, and she went on to get her own spinoff here. Could Billy Maximoff become the star of his own series? He’s got four more episodes to prove himself worthy.

