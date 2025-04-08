Fans waited years to see Charlie Cox return as Daredevil, but his adventures in Daredevil: Born Again feel like they’re ending before they’ve even begun. It doesn’t help that the first season only contains nine episodes, which is much shorter than both Netflix’s original Daredevil and the Disney+ show Marvel had originally planned. But the show we got has been plenty memorable, firmly establishing Cox’s Daredevil and his arch-nemesis, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The action and intrigue will only ramp up as the season closes in on its finale, and the stage is almost set for what should be an explosive showdown between these bitter enemies.

There are still a few questions the show has to answer first, though, so here’s everything you need to know about Born Again Episode 8, and the franchise’s future.

Wilson Fisk is amassing more power each week. Marvel Studios

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8 release date?

Daredevil: Born Again returns with a new episode each Tuesday night. Episode 8 streams Tuesday, April 8, on Disney+.

What is the Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8 release time?

Like other recent Marvel shows, Daredevil: Born Again is a primetime drama. That means you can stream this week’s episode starting at 9:00 p.m. EST, which is 6:00 p.m. PST.

What is the plot of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 8?

Last week’s Born Again episode saw Matt Murdock fully reprise his career as Daredevil. It also unmasked Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan) as the serial murderer Muse, who’s been terrorizing the city with murals painted in blood. He chose Matt’s girlfriend, Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), as his next victim, but she and Matt were able to stop Muse before he could wreak any more havoc. Fisk’s anti-vigilante task force takes the credit for Muse’s demise, however, which should only increase tensions between Matt and the mayor in this week’s episode.

Can Matt Murdock balance his double life? Marvel Studios

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are left?

Born Again Season 1 contains nine episodes total, so Episode 8 is the last installment we’ll get before the season finale on April 15.

Will there be a Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Yes! Season 2 of Born Again is officially in production, with filming already underway in New York City. Fans can look forward to a new season potentially as early as next year, along with a Disney+ special starring Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. This may be a short season, but Daredevil’s adventures aren’t done yet.

