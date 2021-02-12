Is Vision dead or alive? 'WandaVision' just set the record straight

Is Vision alive or dead? It's the question we've been asking since before WandaVision even premiered, and with each new episode, the Disney+ series makes the answer slightly more clear. WandaVision Episode 6 offered the strongest argument yet, but maybe you're still not convinced either way. Let's take a closer look. (Warning! Spoilers ahead.)

We'd already seen Vision's lifeless body, but it's still unclear exactly what that meant... until now. Near the end of WandaVision Episode 6, Vision makes his way to the edge of Westview. After a bizarre conversation with Agnes (who it appears isn't the show's secret villain after all), he forces his way through the energy wall separating the town from the rest of the world and emerges on the other side.

He's greeted by S.W.O.R.D., which proceeds to watch passively as Vision quickly starts to disintegrate. It's tough to say exactly what's happening, but it looks like he's being pulled back into Wanda's "Hex" one molecule at a time. It's almost as if Wanda (or someone else) is keeping him alive, but that extra life gets stripped out as soon as he leaves Westview.

That's gotta hurt... Marvel

At the same time, Wanda does something truly surprising. After learning that Vision is in trouble, she concentrates her powers (forcing her to pause everything and everyone in Westview) and expands her Hex. This seemingly saves Vision, but it also subsumes a whole bunch of S.W.O.R.D. vehicles, buildings, and soldiers, instantly transforming them to match the episode's '90s Halloween aesthetic. (Darcy, who was handcuffed to a car, is consumed by the Hex too, but we don't see her transform.)

But back to Vision. Based on what we've seen so far, one thing seems clear: Vision can't live outside of Wanda's Hex. And that means that, technically, he's not alive at all. Or, as Pietro puts it, "It's not like your dead husband can die twice."

As for what comes next, we have a feeling this story won't have a happy ending — especially if Marvel really is telling a House of M-inspired story. For now, the Hex is expanding, which means Vision is presumably safe, but Wanda can't keep this going forever. Can she?