A lot happened in WandaVision Episode 6, but one subtle clue may have finally explained what's going on in Westview. During an action-packed sequence, Darcy Lewis hacked into S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward's secret computer files to discover something truly shocking that could change our entire understanding of WandaVision. And it has everything to do with " Cataract ."

Intrigued? Let's dive in. (Spoilers ahead for WandaVision Episode 6!)

Still here? Great. So, while Vision was trying to escape the "Hex" and Wanda was expanding her magic bubble to save him, Darcy was hacking her way through Hayward's final firewall. She discovered some "classified weapons intel" called CATARACT (unclear if that's an acronym for something) and quickly emailed the info to James Woo.

Here's a closer look at Darcy's computer and Cataract:

What is Hayward up to? Marvel

"Eyes only" Marvel

What is Cataract in Marvel?

As far as we know, there's no weapon, organization, or anything called "Cataract" in the Marvel universe (cinematic, comic book, or otherwise). It seems WandaVision is inventing a totally new piece of technology, which means it's probably super important to whatever is going on with Wanda and Vision.

But what exactly is a cataract? According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it's "a medical condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision." That alone may raise some alarms, suggesting that S.W.O.R.D. may have developed a weapon specifically designed to control or harm Vision — possibly while studying his disassembled body in that lab.

Even more interesting, however, is what happens when you consider what a cataract looks like. Here's a picture of a cataract (left) compared to a regular healthy eye (right). Look familiar?

A regular non-Marvel cataract. Shutterstock

How about now?

"Hey, sis!" Marvel

Or now?

This still gives me goosebumps. Marvel

Vision and Pietro's "dead" eyes both look a lot like cataracts. Assuming this is their current actual appearance and Wanda is using magic to make her husband and brother look "normal," we can't help but wonder if this is more than a coincidence...

What is "Cataract" in WandaVision?

I have a theory, but, full disclaimer, it's somewhat half baked. Put on your tinfoil hats and follow me.

If S.W.O.R.D.'s "Cataract" weapon is responsible for Vision and Pietro's appearance, it's probably also the thing bringing them back to life. And if that's the case, then the person behind everything in Westview might not be Wanda at all, it might be Hayward.

What if Tyler Hayward is using Wanda's dead family to manipulate the Avenger? Based on everything we know so far, this actually makes a lot of sense. He clearly has some sort of grudge against Wanda and the other superheroes (seemingly over something that happened during the Blip). This could be his revenge.

Or maybe it's something more. Maybe Hayward isn't who he claims to be. We've long suspected that some mystical Marvel supervillain like Mephisto or Nightmare could be involved in WandaVision. If Hayward is the show's villain, don't be surprised when it turns out he's actually some demonic monster in disguise.

Either way, something is up with Hayward and "Cataract," and with just three episodes left, it won't be long before we find out exactly who is pulling the strings in WandaVision.