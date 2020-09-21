Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date, trailer, cast of the Disney+ show

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to premiere in August , but the pandemic shutdowns in March halted filming and pushed back the show’s timeline. Neither Disney or Marvel ever confirmed the release date change, but the longer productions remained shut down, the longer fans had to wait for any concrete news about the Disney+ series.

However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has officially resumed production in Atlanta, inching closer to completion. Here’s everything we know about the Disney+ series, including its new release date, cast, plot, and more.

When is the release date of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

According to the Disney+ app, the series will premiere at some point in 2021. Per Sebastian Stan, the series was about two or three weeks away from being done before the shutdowns, but that doesn't factor in post-production work. WandaVision is still on track to debut in late 2020, ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere. However, it seems doubtful that the latter’s delay will heavily impact the MCU’s Phase Four, so if it still debuts before Loki, then plans will presumably carry on as usual.

Bucky looks mad, but why? Marvel

How many episodes will the Disney+ series have?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will consist of six episodes. It’s also expected that each episode will be at least one hour long.

Who is in the cast of the Disney+ series?

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Georges St-Pierre was spotted on the set of the series, and he’s expected to reprise his role of Georges Batroc, who was first introduced in The Winter Soldier. Carl Lumbly has also been cast in an undisclosed role, though fans have speculated that he will play Isaiah Bradley, an alternate Captain America and survivor of the supersoldier serum procedure. In addition, Miki Ishikawa and Noah Mills have also been cast in unknown roles.

Sharon Carter is back in action. Marvel

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

It’s an incredibly vague plot summary that tells us absolutely nothing other than Bucky and Sam will travel. However, we do know that (for one reason or another) Sam has not taken up the mantle of Captain America after being gifted his shield in Endgame. In his stead, an alternative Captain America by the name of U.S. Agent is now the country’s new superhero. In the comics, U.S. Agent underwent the same procedure that gave Jessica Jones her powers. Instead of using his powers for good, however, John Walker is pretty much a villain and it’s possible that Sam and Bucky will have to defeat him.

Elsewhere, Baron Helmut Zemo is back (and wearing his famous purple mask). His first appearance was in Captain America: Civil War and, considering that Batroc is also back, it’s possible that the two are working together to execute a master plan. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shot in Prague (and was going to film in Puerto Rico, but didn’t) in addition to Atlanta, which is where Zemo is probably scheming. It’s also possible that U.S. Agent and Zemo are somehow connected, but we’ll have to wait to find out more.

Is there a trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Yes, there is! It’s only seconds long and intercut with footage from WandaVision and Loki, but it reveals a confrontation between Zemo and Bucky, as well as Sam throwing Cap’s shield. Check it out below!