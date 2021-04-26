Captain America 4 release date, trailer, cast, plot for the Falcon and Winter Soldier sequel movie

Good morning, America. There is a new star-spangled man (with a plan), and his name is Sam Wilson.

Following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, the former Falcon has added Captain America’s shield to his arsenal. And just in time, too: there’s a fourth Captain America movie in development at Marvel Studios.

Here’s everything we know so far about the untitled Captain America 4, including its release date, plot synopsis, cast, and more. Bookmark this page and check back often as we’ll update it with more information when we learn them.

Is there a fourth Captain America movie?

In the finale to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) formally adopted his new role of “Captain America” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios

It’s in the works! On April 23, 2021, the day of the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported Marvel was in development on a fourth Captain America.

So far, the project is under the guiding hand of Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, who is writing the film’s script with series writer Dalan Musson.

Before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Spellman was a producer on the Fox television series Empire. Musson was the writer of the 2019 pulp sci-fi action movie Iron Sky: The Coming Race.

What is the plot of Captain America 4?

There is no available plot synopsis for the next Captain America. All we can say for sure is that the movie will star Anthony Mackie back in the role of Sam Wilson as he operates under his new “Captain America” identity, a role he adopted in the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The way that series ended leaves open many paths for a sequel film.

For one, Falcon and the Winter Soldier left Sam’s old identity of “The Falcon” vacant. It is possible that Sam Wilson’s ally in the Air Force, Joaquin Torres (played by Danny Ramirez in the series) will take over as the new Falcon. The movie could adapt Joaquin’s ascension to his superhero role, which happened in a comic book storyline where Sam confronted the evil Sons of the Serpent.

Also dangling from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is John Walker as U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who was unveiled as the shadowy “Power Broker.” Both these threads could be revisited in either the next Captain America movie or in another Marvel project, such as Avengers 5 or something else.

As far as other stories from the comics, there’s this: Sam Wilson’s time as Captain America in Marvel Comics lore includes the character giving up the shield while fighting Sin, the Red Skull’s daughter, who used a fake memory implant to publicly discredit Sam. It’s a possible story path for the new movie, though it’s also far from the only way forward.

For those interested in reading Sam Wilson’s adventures as Captain America, Marvel has just published Captain America: Sam Wilson in two big volume sets. Both Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available now.

An official cast for the untitled Captain America 4 is not known. But don’t be surprised to see familiar faces like Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Marvel Studios

When is the release date of Captain America 4?

There is currently no release date for the untitled fourth Captain America. The movie is still being drafted and Marvel has already announced a ton of movies between now and 2023. A release date of no earlier than 2024 seems likeliest, but still unconfirmed.

Who will star in Captain America 4?

Other than Anthony Mackie, it is unknown who else will star in the fourth Captain America.

Who is the director of Captain America 4?

Both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter confirm that the movie does not yet have a director. It is worth pointing out though that director Kari Skogland directed all six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, making her a potentially strong candidate as she already has a professional relationship with Spellman, Marvel, and this particular property.

Will Chris Evans return in Captain America 4?

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Marvel Studios

It is unlikely that Chris Evans, who previously starred in all three Captain America movies and four Avengers films, will return in the next installment.

In January 2021, Deadline reported that Evans was primed to return “in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film.” But Evans denied the rumors on Twitter, tweeting on January 14: “News to me.”

Deadline reported in its April 23 article that the fourth Captain America will focus on Mackie’s Sam Wilson, while Evans’ possible return to the Marvel franchise “would be separate.”

Is there a trailer for Captain America 4?

There is no trailer for Captain America 4, as the movie remains far from reality at this point. But here’s some good news: you can watch the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale, and see Sam as Cap in action, to get a great indication of what the future holds.