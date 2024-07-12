Captain America: Brave New World Trailer Reveals Our First Look at Red Hulk

Captain America’s fourth foray into the MCU hasn’t been immune to Marvel’s recent bad luck. The film has been delayed by the dual strikes and reshoots, resulting in McDonald’s toys for the series releasing a year before the movie itself. But finally, three years and one title change later, Captain America: Brave New World is finally making its way to audiences.

The first teaser trailer for the film confirms a lot of what we already know — Harrison Ford’s MCU debut as a recast President (formerly General) Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross replacing the late William Hurt, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Giancarlo Esposito as a recently added mystery character. But the biggest reveal of all, literally and figuratively, is our first look at Red Hulk, the evil alter ego of Thaddeus Ross that will finally bring a feral Hulk back to screens after months of She-Hulk and “Professor Hulk” managing to keep their humanity. Check out the full trailer below:

In the comics, much like in the MCU, General Ross started as just a human foil to Bruce Banner and his struggles with his big green alter ego. He was the father of Bruce’s love interest, Betty Ross, and a high-ranking military leader, so there were personal as well as professional conflicts between the two.

But in 2008, more than 40 years after Thaddeus made his comic debut, Red Hulk, the uncontrollable evil version of the Hulk was introduced. At first, his non-Hulk identity was kept a secret, but eventually, it was revealed to be Thaddeus himself. Judging by how the Red Hulk shown in this trailer has the exact same haircut as Harrison Ford, that won’t be much of a mystery.

Red Hulk as shown in the Captain America: Brave New World teaser trailer. Marvel Studios

Much like in the comics, this reveal is a huge deal for the MCU because Thaddeus Ross isn’t a new enemy — he’s a gamma-fied evolution of an existing one. Even if he hasn’t always looked the same, Ross is one of the oldest Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, so making him so powerful both in and out of his Hulk form doesn’t feel like a shock.

This is the fourth Captain America movie, so it’s safe to say Red Hulk won’t be the only foe he faces — we also see an attack from Isaiah Bradley and a battle at Tiamut Island — but he’s the one with a legacy in the MCU longer than Sam Wilson himself. More than a decade in, the MCU still has the ability to draw from its humble beginnings.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters February 14, 2025.