Is Denzel Washington In Black Panther 3? Ryan Coogler Gives A Promising Update

Denzel Washington dropped a bombshell when he revealed his hope of starring in the next Black Panther film. While promoting Gladiator II last November, the Hollywood legend revealed that writer-director Ryan Coogler was writing a script with Washington in mind. Black Panther 3 could be one of the few films Washington would like to star in before he eventually retires, right alongside a film with director Steve McQueen and a handful of Shakespeare adaptations. His comments inadvertently confirmed that Marvel even had a third Black Panther film in the works, and while it hasn’t got a release slot or even an official greenlight, a lot of fans are praying that Coogler is doing what Washington says he is.

It’s been a few months since the actor first teased his potential Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and Coogler has been maddeningly coy with confirmation. Producer Nate Moore weighed in on Washington’s reveal back in February, telling Collider the team “haven’t started really cracking story” for Black Panther 3. “Ryan is finishing his film Sinners, which is going to be amazing,” he added. “If and when we can figure out how to get Denzel in the MCU, that’s going to be an amazing day.”

After months of speculation, Ryan Coogler weighs in on Washington’s Black Panther 3 role. Paramount

Now that Sinners is gearing up for its April release, Coogler has a bit more time to think about Black Panther’s future. Letitia Wright, whose Princess Shuri took on the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is already set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. Will another solo film follow the crossover? According to Coogler, it won’t be long before Shuri’s story continues in Black Panther 3, and if the stars align, she could share the screen with Washington after all.

Coogler recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Nightcap podcast, where he finally cleared the air about his plans for Black Panther 3. The filmmaker revealed that he’s been “dying” to work with Washington, calling the actor “a living legend and a great mentor.”

“He’s all about looking out for us,” Coogler said. “I got every intention of working with him in [Black Panther 3], and as long as he’s interested, it’s going to happen.” He even offered a tentative update on the script for the upcoming film. When asked how long fans would have to wait for Black Panther 3, Coogler answered, “Not long.”

Coogler’s comments are definitely encouraging, but there will still be a bit of a wait. We could get an official release date for Black Panther 3 this year, either at this summer’s Comic-Con or at Disney’s D23 convention afterwards. Given that Coogler is still working on the story, however, it may be a while before we see his vision realized. At the earliest, Black Panther 3 could land on the slate somewhere between Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026 and its follow-up, Secret Wars, in 2027.

Who Washington could play in Black Panther 3 is also up for debate. There are plenty of characters in the Marvel Universe who could benefit from the actor’s star power, like Wakanda’s first king, Bashenga, or a deep-cut villain from Black Panther lore. With Marvel’s multiverse, the possibilities really are endless, especially now that Coogler has finally confirmed his plans to bring Washington into the fold.