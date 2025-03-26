The world needs the Avengers now more than ever. Marvel hit an arguable peak with Avengers: Endgame, which broke box office records and thrilled fans the world over. But it also splintered the superhero team in its pursuit of greatness, and the crisis-riddled Phases that followed have had a hard time picking up the pieces. The Multiverse Saga has introduced a litany of new heroes to join the Avengers that remain, but without a common enemy to rally against, the MCU feels messier than ever before.

That’s finally set to change with Avengers: Doomsday, the first Avengers film in over five years. Heroes new and old will team up against a force that threatens the entire multiverse — but who, exactly, will be facing off against Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom? Fans have long speculated about the new Avengers line-up, especially with so many characters to choose from. But today, Marvel finally put an end to all the guesswork, crystallizing a new era for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Surprise! Thor and Loki are reuniting for Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios

When is the Avengers: Doomsday release date?

Marvel is typically good with announcing the theatrical release window for each big-screen project, and Doomsday is no exception. The film premieres on May 1, 2026, making it the first Avengers movie to hit theaters in seven years.

Who is directing Avengers: Doomsday?

After a five-year hiatus from Marvel, Anthony and Joe Russo are officially returning to helm Avengers: Doomsday. The duo have orchestrated some of Marvel’s biggest and most beloved movies, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Endgame. Their return feels like the perfect way to bring the franchise back on track, especially with so many other Marvel alums working in tandem to bring the Multiverse Saga home.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What is the plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

The specific details of Doomsday are naturally under wraps, but the film will likely build on all that we already know about the multiverse. Somehow, a version of Doctor Doom that looks a lot like Tony Stark will emerge as a threat that only the Avengers can face. With a handful of stories teased in other timelines — like the X-Men hanging out in some parallel universe, or the Fantastic Four — we might also see some universes collide. Doomsday has to set up an even bigger crossover in Avengers: Secret Wars, so we can expect things to get appropriately crazy beforehand.

Who is in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday?

Doomsday is a not-so-subtle X-Men reunion. 20th Century Studios

In what could quite literally be the most tedious casting announcement in history, Marvel Entertainment recently went live to reveal the new team roster for Avengers: Doomsday. Here are all the characters returning for the upcoming film:

Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston)

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal)

Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby)

Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn)

Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss Bachrach)

Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez)

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

Shuri/Black Panther (Letitia Wright)

Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía)

M’Baku (Winston Duke)

Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh)

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour)

John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell)

Ghost/Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen)

Robert Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman)

Xu Shang-Chi (Simu Liu)

Hank McCoy/Beast (Kelsey Grammer)

Charles Xavier/Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Erik Lensser/Magneto (Ian McKellen)

Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming)

Scott Summers/Cyclops (James Marsden)

Remy LeBeau/Gambit (Channing Tatum)

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

But even with this jumbo-sized cast list, a few key MCU characters appear to be missing, including Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and more.

The Fantastic Four could play a big role in Doomsday. Marvel Studios

Is there an Avengers: Doomsday trailer?

Avengers: Doomsday has only just entered production, so Marvel doesn’t have any material for a trailer just yet. After such an elaborate casting roll-out, however, it’s clear the MCU will be pulling out all the stops promotion-wise. We’ll have updates whenever that Doomsday trailer does arrive.

Will there be a sequel to Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes, technically. Similar to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, two companion films in the larger MCU, Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars. All the characters in Doomsday (maybe even more) will most likely continue their adventures in Secret Wars, as the latter film is Marvel’s Multiverse Saga is set to end on an appropriately ambitious note — Doomsday is already big, but Secret Wars will be even bigger.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on May 1, 2026.