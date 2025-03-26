Daredevil: Born Again has been spoiling its fans. On Tuesday night, we got two new episodes of the reboot series, one of which was a delightful departure that locked Matt Murdock in the middle of an active crime scene. We’re now already two-thirds of the way through the season, with just three episodes left.

Those three episodes may, however, be the most pivotal, as Marvel has released a mid-season trailer teasing the season’s big conclusion. The trailer, like any good Daredevil teaser, features Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk musing on what it means to be “good” in the seedy underbelly of the MCU’s Hell’s Kitchen. Check it out below.

“When I was a kid, I thought God had given me a special destiny,” Matt says. “Like a mask and a purpose could save me. My mistake was thinking I was immune to the darkness.” Fisk, in a possible reply, says, “It's hard to come to terms with a violent nature.”

But the biggest reveals are a look at Frank Castle fully suited up as the Punisher after “fanboy” cops co-opted his identity, and a peek at Bullseye, who’s showing his face again after murdering Foggy Nelson.

Bullseye finds weapons where he can get them in Bullseye: Greatest Hits #5, published in January 2005. Marvel Comics

This particular Bullseye look may be signaling a big season finale moment. We see the villain baring his teeth: his bloody smile is full of gaps, and he’s holding a tooth. In the 2005 comic Bullseye: Greatest Hits #5, Bullseye is imprisoned and left without access to anything he can turn into his trademark projectile weapons. Faced with no other options, he finds a creative solution: dislodging one of his own teeth and spitting it with enough force to pierce a skull.

Will we see that scene in live action? It’s a Hannibal Lecter-esque moment of criminal genius, but we still don’t know the circumstances that force him to be so resourceful. Luckily, there are only three episodes left to find out.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.