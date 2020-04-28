When you’re 70 hours deep into Final Fantasy VII Remake, having already hit the level cap defeating that last secret boss can still feel impossible. You’ve already maxed out most of your stats, so why won’t they die? The best way to get a boost is by collecting Manuscripts, items that grant your characters 10 extra skill points you can spend on additional weapon upgrades or unlock new Limit Break attacks, and all for just collecting them. There are 60 total Manuscripts available, 15 for each character, and here’s where to find them all.

In your initial playthrough, you’ll be able to acquire 12 Manuscripts, and the remaining 48 are unlocked by replaying levels on Hard mode.

Each Manuscript has a specific name, so you can check which ones you’ve already collected by going into your game’s menu and selecting ”Inventory.” Use the below compilation to complete your collection. We’ve organized the manuscripts by character, starting with Cloud.

All Cloud Manuscript locations in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Cloud's Art of Swordplay Square Enix

Ascension Limit Break – Complete the Cloud vs. Wild Animals challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapters 9 and 14. The Art of Swordplay Vol. I – This can be purchased from the Moogle Emporium beginning in Chapter 8 and 14 for five Moogle Medals. The Art of Swordplay Vol. II – Complete the Cloud vs. Shinra Thugs challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapters 9 and 14. The Art of Swordplay Vol. III – Complete the Corneo's Secret Stash side quest in Chapter 14. The Art of Swordplay Vol. IV – Defeat The Huntsman boss in Chapter 2 on Hard Mode. The Art of Swordplay Vol. V – Defeat the Doomrats in the Chapter 3 side quest “Rat Problem” on Hard Mode. The Art of Swordplay Vol. VI – Defeat Roche in Chapter 4 on Hard Mode. The Art of Swordplay Vol. VII – Defeat Reno in Chapter 8 on Hard Mode. The Art of Swordplay Vol. VIII – Defeat Beck’s Badasses during The Price of Thievery sidequest in Chapter 9 on Hard Mode. This quest is obtained through a series of choices that, if made, will lock you out of obtaining The Art of Swordplay Vol. X and XI unless you replay Chapter 9. The Art of Swordplay Vol. IX – Defeat Jury-Cutter during the Sheers’ Counterattack side quest on Hard Mode. This quest is obtained through a series of choices that, if made, will lock you out of obtaining The Art of Swordplay Vol. X, unless you replay Chapter 9. The Art of Swordplay Vol. X – Defeat the bombs fought during the side quest A Dynamite Body in Chapter 9. This quest is obtained through a series of choices that, if made, will lock you out of obtaining The Art of Swordplay Vol. VII and IX unless you replay Chapter 9. The Art of Swordplay Vol. XI – Defeat the Beastmaster and Hellhound fought during the side quest Tomboy Bandit in Chapter 14. The Art of Swordplay Vol. XII – Defeat the enemy Specimen H0512 on Hard Mode in Chapter 16. The Art of Swordplay Vol. XIII – Complete the Cloud vs. SOLDIER 3-C Candidates challenge on Hard Mode in the Shinra Combat Simulator, available in Chapter 16 and 17. The Art of Swordplay Vol. XIV – Defeat Rufus and Darkstar on Hard Mode in Chapter 17.

All Barret Manuscript locations in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Barret's sharpshoot manual. Square Enix

Catastrophe Limit Break – In Chapter 14, complete the Barret vs. Wild Animals challenge in the Corneo Colosseum. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. I – This can be purchased from the Moogle Emporium beginning in Chapter 8 and 14 for five Moogle Medals. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. II – Complete the Barret vs. Shinra Thugs challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapters 14 Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. III – Complete the Power of Music side quest available in Chapter 14. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. IV – Defeat the Scorpion Sentinel on Hard Mode in Chapter 1. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. V – Defeat the Crab Warden boss in Chapter 5 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. VI – Defeat the Airbuster boss in Chapter 7 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. VII – Defeat Reno and Rude in Chapter 12 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. VIII – Defeat the Failed Experiment boss fight on Hard Mode in Chapter 13. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. IX – Defeat Tonberry on Hard Mode in the Malicious Goons side quest in Chapter 14. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. X – Defeat the Behemoth Type 0 found in the Subterranean Menace side quest in Chapter 14 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. XI – Defeat the Rust Drake found on the Chocobo Search side quest in Chapter 14 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. XII – Defeat the Valkyrie in Chapter 15 on Hard Mode. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. XIII – Complete the Barret vs. SOLDIER 3-C Candidates challenge on Hard Mode in the Shinra Combat Simulator, available in Chapters 16 and 17. Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. XIV – Defeat the Whisper Harbinger in Chapter 18 on Hard Mode.

All Aerith Manuscript locations in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Aerith's Telluric Scriptures Square Enix

Planet's Protection Limit Brea k – Complete the Aerith vs. Wild Animals challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapter 9. Telluric Scriptures Vol. I – This can be purchased from the Moogle Emporium beginning in Chapter 8 and 14 for five Moogle Medals Telluric Scriptures Vol. II – Complete the Aerith vs. Shinra Thugs challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapter 9. Telluric Scriptures Vol. III – Finish the Secret Medicine side quest in Chapter 14. Telluric Scriptures Vol. IV – Defeat Rude in Chapter 8 on Hard Mode. Telluric Scriptures Vol. V – Defeat the Monodrive Mk. II on Hard mode, found during the Weapons on a Rampage side quest in Chapter 8. Telluric Scriptures Vol. VI – Defeat the Hedgehog Pie King on Hard Mode during the Kids on Patrol side quest in Chapter 8. Telluric Scriptures Vol. VII – Defeat Chromogger on Hard Mode during the Angel of the Slums side quest in Chapter 8. Telluric Scriptures Vol. VIII – Defeat the Venmantis foes on Hard Mode found during the Paying Respects side quest in Chapter 8. Telluric Scriptures Vol. IX – Defeat Hell House in Chapter 9 on Hard Mode. Telluric Scriptures Vol. X – Defeat the Ghoul in Chapter 11 on Hard Mode. Telluric Scriptures Vol. XI – Complete the Aerith vs. SOLDIER 3-C Candidates challenge on Hard Mode in the Shinra Combat Simulator, available in Chapter 17. Telluric Scriptures Vol. XII – Defeat Swordipede in Chapter 17 on Hard Mode. Telluric Scriptures Vol. XIII – Defeat the Arsenal in Chapter 17 on Hard Mode Telluric Scriptures Vol. XIV – Defeat Sephiroth on Hard Mode in Chapter 18.

All Tifa Manuscript locations in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tifa's Way of the Fist Square Enix

Dolphin Flurry Limit Break – Complete the Tifa vs. Wild Animals challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapter 14. Way of the Fist Vol. I – This can be purchased from the Moogle Emporium beginning in Chapter 8 and 14 for five Moogle Medals Way of the Fist Vol. II – Complete the Tifa vs. Shinra Thugs challenge in the Corneo Colosseum, available in Chapter 14 Way of the Fist Vol. III – Complete the side quest Wavering Hearts in Chapter 14. Way of the Fist Vol. IV – Defeat the Wrath Hound on Hard Mode during the On the Prowl side quest in Chapter 3. Way of the Fist Vol. V – Defeat the Enigmatic Specter in Chapter 4on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. VI – While on Hard Mode, return to where you originally found the Choc-Mog Summon in Chapter 6 to find this Manuscript nearby. Way of the Fist Vol. VII – Defeat Abzu in Chapter 10 on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. VIII – Defeat Eligor in Chapter 11 on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. IX – Defeat Abzu and the Abzu Sloats in Chapter 14 on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. X – Defeat the Phantoms on Hard Mode during the MIssing Children side quest in Chapter 14. Way of the Fist Vol. XI – Defeat the Trypapolis foes found on the Chocobo Search side quest in Chapter 14 on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. XII – Defeat the Sahagin Prince found during the Corneo’s Secret Stash side quest on Hard Mode. Way of the Fist Vol. XIII – Complete the Tifa vs. SOLDIER 3-C Candidates challenge on Hard Mode in the Shinra Combat Simulator, available in Chapter 16 and 17. Way of the Fist Vol. XIV – Defeat the Jenova Dreamweaver in Chapter 17 on Hard Mode.

