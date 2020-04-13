While Final Fantasy VII Remake is a linear game for most of its runtime, it does eventually open up. Like most games with large worlds, FF7 Remake features a fast-travel system, though if you don't want to pay for it you must complete a side quest that tasks Cloud, Barret, and Tifa with finding some missing Chocobos. They are scattered across the game's map, but if you're having trouble finding them, we'll point you toward the location of all three missing birds.

Step 1: Reach Chapter 14 and start the "Chocobo Search" side quest

If you want to unlock fast travel and start this side quest, you'll have to reach Chapter 14. This will be well over 20 hours into FF7 Remake. By this point, you should be pretty familiar with the slums of Midgar. Still, if you want to get around easier while doing side quests, aim to complete "Chocobo Search" as soon as Chapter 14 begins.

To begin, find the stablehand located in Sector 5 who will task you with finding the lost creatures. The direction FF7 Remake gives you here is scarce, but if you interact with the nearby Chocobo sign (this will eventually be a fast travel marker) you'll get an idea of their general area.

Step 2: Find the Chocobo outside the church

The simplest Chocobo to find is located right outside of the Sector 5 church where Cloud meets Aerith for the second time. You'll even have to head to the church for some of Chapter 14's other sidequests, so you have to go out of your way to avoid it. All you'll have to do is go up to it, offer it some tasty greens, and you'll send it back to its owners. The other two Chocobos require a bit more effort.

Step 3: Find the Chocobo in Sector 5

Another Chocobo can be found on the outskirts of Sector 5. It's near the graveyard, in an area "Nuts 'n Bolts Hills." This Chocobo can be spotted pretty easily once you start heading this way, but before you can send it back you will have to fight a Rust Drake. After that, send the Chocobo back to its owner and make your way to the final bird's location.

Step 4: Find the Chocobo in the Collapsed Expressway

While the first two Chocobos are easy to find if you're doing other other Chapter 14 sidequests, this fellow is a bit more elusive. Head to the Collapsed Expressway, and keep walking until you see it on the road, defeating the enemies you encounter on the way. Now that you've found all three, it's time to wrap up this sidequest.

You'll have to talk to Sam to wrap up the "Chocobo Search" side quest.

Step 5: Talk to Sam

Once you've found all three Chocobos, go to Sam. He's in his usual spot right outside the main area of Wall Market in Sector 6. By talking to him, you will get the "Delivery Service Pass." This item makes Chocobo fast travel free and should be helpful as you wrap up the remaining sidequests in Chapter 14 of FF7 Remake.