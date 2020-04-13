New Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer may tease upcoming PC version

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out Friday for PS4, but Final Fantasy fans who prefer PC might be excited to learn that the launch trailer for FF7 Remake, along with previous comments from the developers, might've let slip plans to launch a PC version of the game. Best of all? The wait might not be too long.

Based on Square Enix's history of releasing games on Sony consoles and then PC later, an FF7 Remake port to PC already seems inevitable. Square Enix typically ports all of its major RPGs like Final Fantasy XV, Octopath Traveler, and Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, to PC eventually.

Here's a closer look at the major clues pointing to the possibility of a PC port:

Clue #1: FF7 Remake's launch trailer was captured on PC

In a "Thank you for waiting" launch trailer released Friday that includes a special message from FF7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase, the text "Gameplay captured on PC" appears at the bottom when sequences from the game are shown. Previously, gameplay has been captured on the PS4 Pro, so this seems like a strong indication that a PC version exists.

Yoshinori Kitase's heartwarming message to fans on the day of FF7 Remake's launch is being overshadowed by comments speculation about the PC port this video seemingly teases. While there's a chance that this is an unfortunate typo or just that the gameplay was captured on a PC used to create FF7 Remake, it still appears like the PS4 launch trailer showcases the first PC gameplay footage of FF7 Remake.

Clue #2: FF7 Remake is only a timed exclusive

While Sony and Square Enix have championed FF7 Remake as one of PS4's hallmark exclusives, the publishers only have a timed exclusivity deal. This was confirmed alongside FF7 Remake's box art reveal, as a disclaimer on it reads "Timed exclusive until 3/3/21." As the game suffered a delay following that announcement, it's safe to assume that this deal will now last until April 10, 2021.

That falls on a Saturday, so any ports to other consoles would probably be released the week after. Square Enix tends to release games on Tuesday or Friday, so the earliest dates we could see a PC port of FF7 Remake launch on are April 13, 2021 or April 16, 2021. (The same could be said for Xbox One or Xbox Series X.)

Clue #3: FF7 Remake will be released on other platforms before Part 2

Square Enix won't want to wait too long to release FF7 Remake on PC because it's only the first part in a larger series. While Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 does not have a release date at this time, Square Enix confirmed that the game's release timeline has not changed despite the slight delay of the first part's release.

While the sequel is still several years out and we don't know if it will be multiplatform or a Sony timed exclusive one again, Square Enix probably wouldn't want to cannibalize sales of the sequel by releasing a port around the same time. Because of that, all signs are pointing to a PC release sometime around or shortly after April 2021. If we're incredibly lucky, the sequel may come the following year for the PS5.