Nearly five years after it was announced to dramatic fanfare at E3 2015, Final Fantasy VII Remake is nearly here. The game will launch on PlayStation 4 April 10, 2020. But chocobo lovers the world over are already wondering if the glowed-up version of the role-playing classic will be available on other platforms. Square Enix hasn't made any details available just yet, but here's what we know about FF7 Remake coming to Xbox, Switch, and PC in the future.

Until 2021, FF7 Remake is a "timed exclusive" on PlayStation 4 for one year. We learned this back in December 2019, when an eagle-eyed fan of the franchise on Twitter spotted the fine print on box art for the upcoming game. FF7 Remake has since been delayed from its initial March 3 release date, and that exclusivity window has since been updated to April 10, 2021 .

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake come to Nintendo Switch?

Square Enix has yet to announce plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch. However, an enhanced port of the PS1 version of the game is already available for all your on-the-go and bedtime Final Fantasy needs. Sure, it's not quite as spiffy as the new version, but you can speed through battles if you're not down for that random encounters grind.

FF7 Remake is rumored to be a very large game, around 100 GB according to an alleged leak from February. That might make it very challenging to bring the game to Nintendo's hybrid console. Then again, they got The Witcher 3 and Skyrim to run on Switch, so it may indeed be possible. But we wouldn't expect to see it anytime soon.

Square Enix

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake come to Xbox One or Xbox Series X?

On the other hand, there's good reason to suspect FF7 Remake will eventually make its way to Microsoft platforms. Back in July 2019, the official Xbox Facebook account in Germany "accidentally" posted a message indicating the game would come to Xbox in March 2020.

Obviously, that didn't end up coming to pass, but there's good reason to hope that we'll see Xbox One and Series X versions of the game out soon after Square Enix's exclusivity agreement expires in April 2021. Back in February, Xbox head Phil Spencer said one of the team's goals with Series X is to make the console more appealing in Japan. Presumably, that means ensuring that marquee Japanese-made games come to the platform.

It's not clear if a future Xbox version of FF7 Remake will be an enhanced version for next-gen consoles, but thanks to Microsoft's spiffy new Smart Delivery feature, you'll only have to buy it once for either Xbox One or Series X.

Square Enix

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake come to PC?

It's a pretty safe bet that it will come to PC in 2021. It remains to be seen whether the PC release will coincide with the Xbox version, or if an enhanced version will roll out after FFVII Remake has come to both Sony and Microsoft's consoles. With Final Fantasy XV, which released on both Xbox One and PS4 in November 2016, the PC port released a year and a half later. Hopefully it won't take that long for FF7 Remake.