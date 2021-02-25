Everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a second wind in 2021. After making an impact as one of 2020's biggest releases, it was confirmed at the State of Play that the game will still be relevant in 2021. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade brings the game forward to PS5. This version serves as the game's definitive release, adding some additional content and performance enhancements, including a fan-favorite character from the original 1997 game that didn't appear in Remake's initial release.

Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When is the FF7 Remake: Intergrade release date?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade will be released on June 10, 2021 .

Is there a trailer for FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

Yes, there's one that you can watch right here.

The trailer initially walks us through familiar scenes from FF7 Remake that have been remastered for the new release. It then shifts focus to new content that's exclusive to FF7 Remake: Intergrade, namely the addition of the fan-favorite FF7 character, Yuffie. She'll be playable in the game's upgraded version during her specific adventures. You'll be able to use Yuffie to explore new sections of Midgar and fight in battle.

It's unknown if you'll be able to use her in other sections of the game like the Shinra Combat Simulator. Yuffie will be joined by a new character named Sonon Kusakabe. It seems that the two of them can use tag-team attacks to defeat foes.

In addition to Yuffie's inclusion, it seems that the DLC will include the character Weiss from Dirge of Cerberus, implying that Vincent Valentine may show up in the game as well.

What is the FF7 Remake: Intergrade story?

The base game has the same story as FF7 Remake. According to a press release, Yuffie comes to Midgar to steal a powerful Materia from the Shinra Corporation that might be used to save her homeland. But beyond that, we don't know much in the way of specifics other than the fact that Wutai and Yuffie will have more significant roles to play in the retelling of this saga.

What are the changes for FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

There are numerous changes that have been made to the game, solidifying FF7 Remake: Intergrade as the definitive edition. Here's every change that we know has been made for the re-release:

Improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes: A new "Graphics Mode" that prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics; A new "Performance Mode" that prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

There will also be a very decked-out Photo Mode

DualSense integration like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Harder difficulty settings for Classic Mode

Optimized loading times

Yuffie being Yuffie. Square Enix

Of course, there's also the addition of Yuffie to look forward to.

Is FF7 Remake: Intergrade free if you own FF7 Remake?

Some of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is free if you own the original. You can upgrade your base game at no extra cost, bringing everything over, including your save file. However, note that you'll need a PS5 with a disc drive if you previously purchased a physical version of FF7R for PlayStation 4.

However, the free upgrade won't grant you the new Yuffie episode. You'll need to cough up an additional fee that has yet to be disclosed to get the new episode.

When does FF7 Remake: Intergrade take place?

According to Director Tetsuya Nomura in an interview with Famitsu, Yuffie's story takes place parallel to Cloud's activities in the main narrative.

Who is Sonon Kusakabe in FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

Yuffie teams up with a new character named Sonon in the trailer. Nomura expanded on Sonon's character in the Famitsu interview: "Sonon is a member of Avalanche and appears in this episode as Yuffie’s partner," he said.

He's seemingly a member of the other Avalanche groups in Final Fantasy 7 that are often mentioned but rarely seen. Nomura confirms that Sonon will not be playable.

"The player always controls Yuffie in battle," he said. "However, you can select commands for Sonon in Wait mode. As a new feature, Yuffie can coordinate with Sonon to perform team combos."

Why is Weiss in Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade?

Weiss and his crazy hair. Square Enix

Weiss, who was spotted at the conclusion of the announcement trailer for FF7 Remake: Intergrade originally only appears in the game Dirge of Cerberus. Nomura claims that he was added because he wanted to see Cloud face off against Weiss.

"It is also the first time that anyone will have seen Cloud facing-off against Weiss, so I personally was very excited to see what kind of battle they would have," Nomura said.

According to the interview, he wanted to include Weiss as a hidden boss in the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake. But that wish will come to fruition in FF7 Remake: Intergrade. From the trailer, we can see that Weiss occupies the Shinra VR Combat Simulator. Perhaps he's linked to Chadley in some way?

Nomura is cagey on if there will be story events involving Weiss as well. As with all cagey responses to yes or no questions, this likely means yes, there will be story events involving Weiss.

Are there leaks for FF7 Remake: Intergrade?

There's one "leak" that appeared on 4chan ahead of the official announcement. Firstly, the leak claims the upgraded game would be called Ever Crisis, which has since been revealed to be the name of a mobile game, which might discredit the leak to some extent.

Nevertheless, the leak claims that the upgrade will introduce two new chapters to FF7 Remake. There will be Chapter 8.5, which gives more insight into how Tifa learned about Don Corneo. The second is Chapter 19, a new final chapter that might give more answers or teases for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2.

It's unknown if this is legitimate, but Yuffie's story taking place as a new final chapter would make sense, as she was expected to appear in the upcoming sequel for Final Fantasy VII Remake.