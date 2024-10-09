After booting up Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero you’ve been having a great time — helping Goku demolish Dragon Ball’s early villains, Raditz and Nappa, with ease. You’re unstoppable..... until you reach Great Ape Vegeta. The early boss in Sparking Zero’s Episode Mode can be absolutely infuriating, especially when he stops your progress for hours. Just like the anime, taking on the Great Ape may seem daunting, there are a few specific strategies you can utilize to come out on top, and we’ll help walk you through the entire thing. Here’s how to beat the fearsome Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

How to Beat Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Great Ape Vegeta will almost always open the match with a Gallick move, and if you dodge immediately you can get an opening for an attack or charging up. Bandai Namco

Theoretically, there are multiple ways to beat Great Ape Vegeta, but there’s one specific strategy that can help you come out on top easily. More than anything you want to keep your distance from Great Ape Vegeta — the boss can be absolutely devastating at close range, and if he manages to grab you he’ll take off nearly an entire health bar.

The second the battle begins, get ready to dodge to the left or the right, as the Great Ape will immediately launch a Gallick move. Whenever he uses this move the beam will shoot straight ahead from the boss, so the second you see it activate start hitting the button to dodge to the side. You can also block Gallick by holding R1 to reduce the amount of damage, but dodging is typically better as you avoid damage entirely. After that initial Gallick, it’s a good idea to rush in and do a combo, then launch Vegeta in order to give yourself some space. This isn’t necessarily what you should do every time, just the first.

Whenever Vegeta stops his assault or takes time to charge up, you should also charge your meter and try to enter Sparking mode. Bandai Namco

Also, if Great Ape Vegeta uses his other beam attack, where he launches several blasts, it’s always a good idea to try and block it, as it’s incredibly hard to dodge due to covering a wide area.

From here, there are two strategies you’ll want to employ — your priority should be charging your Ki gauge to the max and entering Sparking mode, but if you’re having trouble, you can also use Kamehameha to whittle down the boss’ health. Of course, keep in mind you’ll need at least one full ability gauge in order to enter Sparking.

Great Ape Vegeta won’t be able to block or interrupt your Sparking mode melee combos, letting you cause a ton of damage before adding on even more with a Kamehama. Bandai Namco

Ideally, you should keep your distance from Vegeta and charge up whenever you have a moment, but be wary of his Gallick move. Actually, dodging the Gallick gives you a good moment to charge up. When you enter sparking mode you can rush in and unleash combos on the boss, if you’re in Sparking Mode he won't be able to interrupt your attacks so you can keep him locked. After you complete a combo and send him flying, immediately use a Kamehameha to add on damage.

If you’re having trouble charging and getting into Sparking, an alternative strategy is to simply use Kamehameha over and over. A Kamehameha requires at least three bars of Ki, but if you have extra bars it’ll be more accurate.

Hitting Vegeta with a Kamehameha will give you a brief window while he recovers, the perfect moment to charge up for another. Bandai Namco

Make sure you always have three bars of Ki, and whenever the Great Ape charges right at you for a combo you can unleash a Kamehameha to cause damage and blow him back. When the boss is dashing toward you is the best time to use it, as he has the lowest chance of blocking your attack.

By utilizing both these strategies you should be able to overcome the Great Ape. Hit him with Kamehameha until you have an ability gauge then focus on Sparking. More than anything, however, make sure you aren’t using melee attacks unless you’re in Sparking mode.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launches on October 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.