There hasn't been a threat to the Marvel Universe like this since Thanos had the Infinity Stones. The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has impacted numerous industries worldwide, from travel to dining, as the death toll rises to 6,500 worldwide.

With the world compelled to withdraw indoors, Hollywood studios are shutting down productions and delaying releases. Not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its many upcoming movies and Disney+ shows, is safe.

With that in mind (and the knowledge that these delays could eventually expand into Marvel's entire Phase Four lineup) here is a rundown of the eight next upcoming Marvel Studios movie and show, along with its current status, whether principal photography is wrapped or have gone dark out of precaution, and if so for how long).

Status: Unknown.

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming solo superhero movie wrapped production months ago and has been in post-production. As of this writing, the movie is still due to release in theaters on May 1.

However, movie theaters in major cities like New York and Los Angeles are closing as cities put restrictions on public gatherings in order to encourage social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus. With the release date of Black Widow fast approaching and the pandemic causing further, unexpected disruptions to everyday life, it will remain to be seen whether Black Widow does actually make it to theaters on time.

Unless things change for the better very soon, you can probably expect a delay for Black Widow's theatrical release.

Still from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' a new Marvel show coming to Disney+. Disney

Status: Production halted.

Sam's journey to become the new Captain America was the first Marvel Studios production to react to the coronavirus. On March 10, a shoot scheduled to take place in Prague was halted as the virus hit Europe hard. At the time, Deadline reported that the shoot, expected to last a week, had ended early as everyone "was called home to Atlanta." Less than a week later, on March 14, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was announced among the Marvel slate to be halted entirely.

The show is still expected to premiere in August 2020 on Disney+, but don't be surprised if it sees at least slight delays.

Status: Seemingly unchanged.

The sci-fi ensemble movie The Eternals, best known as the Marvel movie Kumail Nanjiani got shredded for, wrapped production in February. It is unknown if there were any further reshoots scheduled.

By now the movie should be in the post-production process, which is where the film may or may not encounter problems with regards to social distancing. Marketing for the film will also take a hit, as large-scale events like San Diego Comic-Con could be canceled should the situation worsen into the summer months.

Elizabeth Olsen in her comic book Scarlet Witch costume in the new Disney+ series 'WandaVision.' Disney

Status: Halted.

The trippy Marvel TV series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany back in their roles of Wanda and the Vision respectively, was deep into filming when Disney shut production down on March 14. It is unknown how much the show has left to film.

Earlier this year, WandaVision had a surprise release date change, pushing up from spring 2021 to late 2020. But with production now on pause, it remains to be seen whether the show can keep to that new date.

Status: Halted, for two weeks.

Not long after Hollywood darlings Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed their positive cases for the coronavirus in Australia, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton submitted himself to testing and isolation out of an "abundance of caution." Production on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had just kicked off in Australia, is now on hold for a confirmed two weeks. It may last longer after Disney's pause on all of its productions.

Status: Unknown.

The Doctor Strange sequel has already seen plenty of turbulence. Director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, who collaborated on the 2016 origin story, both left production in January, citing "creative differences" with Disney. Soon afterward, it was reported that Spider-Man director Sam Raimi was "in talks" to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie is still set to release on May 7, 2021, but it's unclear how all this shuffling — and now the coronavirus — will alter that premiere.

Tom Hiddleston returns to play his Marvel trickster in the new series 'Loki' on Disney+. Disney

Status: Halted.

Along with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, the Tom Hiddleston series Loki also paused production on March 14. The series will star Hiddleston in the role of Loki as he hops through time and space with the Tesseract, which he stole in the movie Avengers: Endgame. The show will also star Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino — apparently as members of the Time Variance Authority, a group of time cops who Loki seems to be working for in recent set photos.

Status: Unchanged.

With more than a year before Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5, 2021, Thor and his friends might make it out of the pandemic unscathed as the movie has yet to begin principal photography. While a delay in shooting may also mean the movie's release date is also pushed, it's possible Marvel fans will get to reunite with Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder on the exact weekend Marvel first promised.