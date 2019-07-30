Things are coming up Peter Parker.

After Sony and Marvel publicly butted heads after the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man was confirmed to have at least one more jaunt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Which means there will be one more Spider-Man movie, henceforth known as Spider-Man 3 until a new title is confirmed.

Here's everything we know so far about Spider-Man 3. And no, not that Spider-Man 3.

When will Spider-Man 3 be released in theaters?

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 16, 2021 .

However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over whether the movie will make its release date next year. Filming was expected to begin this July, but the pandemic's ceaseless spread has led Sony to postpone filming for an undetermined time. It is unknown when filming will begin.

Where can I watch the trailer for Spider-Man 3?

Because filming has not yet begun, and is in fact delayed, there are no trailers nor even a short teaser.

What is the plot of Spider-Man 3?

There are no available details regarding the plot or story of Spider-Man 3. We can only guess that the movie will pick up with the cliffhanger ending seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Spider-Man was unmasked as Peter Parker by the news media.

How Spider-Man/Peter will deal with the fallout of his identity exposed will potentially fuel the story of Spider-Man 3.

What happened at the end of Far From Home?

As a refresher, here’s a brief recap at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At the end of Far From Home, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) defeats Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) when the ex-Stark employee’s augmented reality illusions are seen through by Spider-Man. Mysterio is killed by a gunshot wound (accidentally self-inflicted when he missed Peter), who tells him with his dying breath, "People will believe anything."

Afterward, Peter returns home to New York and takes MJ (Zendaya) out on a date. But in the mid-credits scene, it is revealed that Mysterio had one more trick up his sleeve: Upon his death, Mysterio released doctored footage of Spider-Man killing him, making Mysterio a slain hero while Spider-Man is made to be a ruthless killer. The footage also blames Spider-Man for ordering the drones that terrorized London. All of this is spun with the manic hysteria only J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons in a cameo appearance) can do.

Finally, Mysterio reveals Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man. And before Peter can cuss out, “What the F—,” the film cuts to credits. Though Mysterio is dead and gone, the trickster has made Peter Parker’s life a living hell. Thus begins a new challenge for Spider-Man.

Myserio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.' Sony Entertainment

Who is starring in Spider-Man 3?

Tom Holland is one star we can safely assume we will see again in the next Spider-Man movie. The actor has fulfilled all but one movie in his contract. There is, of course, a plausible route in which Holland sticks around for several more, which can include more Avengers movies if that’s what Spidey is destined for.

For now, there is just one Marvel movie left for Tom Holland, and it’s possible his “last” will be Spider-Man 3.

You can probably expect to see more of the supporting cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon (Ned), and maybe even Martin Starr as their hapless high school teacher/debate coach. Fingers crossed we'll see more Marvel crossovers. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu seems down for a Shang-Chi/Spider-Man crossover.

What else do we know about Spider-Man 3?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Fandango that the next film will be something that “has never been done before.” Feige’s full quote, after Fandango asked if the MCU will pick up the thread seen in the mid-credits scene, can be seen below:

“Much like the end of Iron Man, saying, okay, the rules have changed. Which now means we’re going to have to do something completely different next time. The how and the when and the specifics can change and evolve, but setting yourself up for something that has never been done before… at the end of Iron Man, it was a hero publicly outing himself so that in the next movies and all subsequent movies, we couldn’t fall back on the secret identity trope which had been part of Iron Man’s story for decades in the comics. And now people know Peter’s identity.

“People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds… [so that] means everything’s different. Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”

Who will be the villain of Spider-Man 3?

It is truly anyone's guess who will fight Spider-Man in his next movie. There have been rumors that it might be Kraven the Hunter, who could hunt down Peter Parker now that his identity is exposed. It could be Mephisto; in the comic books, Spider-Man — who voluntarily unmasked in the events of Civil War — turned to the demon Mephisto in order to undo the world's knowledge of his identity. Or it could be Morbius, a Spider-Man villain getting his own movie in 2021, one that is in fact connected to the MCU.

And while he's not a villain, Kevin Smith seems to believe that Daredevil will show up in Spider-Man 3.

Venom would be cool too, wouldn't it?