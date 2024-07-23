Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have a Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

In Marvel movies, the post-credits scene is usually where fans get a glimpse of a key cameo or plot point for a future film. Harry Styles as Eros, Charlize Theron as Clea, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast were all introduced in post-credits scenes over the last few years, so it’s not a strategy Marvel is giving up on anytime soon.

However, the most recent MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, almost looks to be nothing but cameos — there’s a huge X-Men reveal in the title alone. Do any final twists lurk at the end of this jam-packed romp through time and space? Here’s your spoiler-free guide to what’s ahead, and whether you need to stay in your seats until after the credits roll.

In a movie full of cameos and reveals, the post-credits scene doesn’t need to accomplish as much. Marvel Studios

Does Deadpool & Wolverine Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, there is a post-credits scene, but it’s not what you expect. The last moments of Deadpool & Wolverine aren’t a tease for the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just a bonus punchline to one of the movie’s gags. If you want to catch every single joke in the movie, then you’ll need to stick around and read the names of all 10,000 visual effects artists first. But if you’ve already had enough of Ryan Reynolds’ comedic stylings, you can hit the road.

Don’t let the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t conclude with a big tease of Marvel’s future concern you; without giving away too much, the movie’s stakes and broader impact are clear. Besides, with San Diego Comic-Con around the corner, we should soon have a good idea of what’s going on in the MCU for years to come.

So while Deadpool & Wolverine’s post-credits scene isn’t the most monumental in MCU history, Deadpool is certainly the kind of character who’s earned a simple, goofy epilogue.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.