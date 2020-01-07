WandaVision release date, trailer, cast, set photos for the Marvel sitcom

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding in a post-Avengers: Endgame world with eight new Marvel shows on Disney+. Among the first wave of shows coming to the House of Mouse's streaming platform is WandaVision, which series co-lead Paul Bettany characterizes as "bonkers" and which Marvel head Kevin Feige has teased as a project unlike anything done previously in the MCU.

Considering Vision (Bettany) is still very much dead post-Avengers: Endgame, the series already raises a lot of questions about what's going on with this story. With the Infinity Stones destroyed, how much of Vision is left? Can he be repaired or revived? Between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we know that the concept of the multiverse is real in the MCU, so that offers one potential explanation as to how exactly WandaVision — and some other upcoming series and movies, for that matter — fits into the wider MCU.

So, what can we actually expect from WandaVision? When will this Disney+ Marvel series be released? Who is in the cast? What is the plot all about? Here's what we know so far:

When is theWandaVision release date?

During Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel, it was announced that WandaVision would arrive on Disney+ in spring 2021 just before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 7, 2021. However, Disney announced on January 2020 via a Disney+ teaser that WandaVision would instead release sometime in 2020.

But, Disney+ surprised us all when it revealed in January 2020 via a Disney+ teaser that WandaVision was actually coming in 2020. Fans got an even more definitive answer on the premiere date when former Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed during a February 4 corporate earning call that WandaVision will be released in December 2020.

How many episodes is WandaVision Season 1?

WandaVision has a six-episode order. Variety reports that most Disney+ Marvel shows will be around six to eight episodes long. Additionally, series lead Elizabeth Olsen shared in an April 2019 Variety interview, “I think it’s going to be a total of six hours,” indication each episode will probably be an hour long.

Who is in the WandaVision cast?

The WandaVision cast is one of the most intriguing casts assembled for a Disney+ Marvel series. Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany will be back as Vision, natch. These two have been around since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and have slowly become integral members of the Avengers team. Joining them is a helluva supporting cast:

Teyonah Parris (Chiraq, Dear White People) will play an adult Monica Rambeau. We first met Monica when she was a pre-teen in the early '90s in 2019's Captain Marvel. As an adult, Monica works for S.W.O.R.D.(Sentient World Observation and Response Department), a counterterrorism and intelligence agency meant to operate as the space counterpart to S.H.I.E.L.D. The agency was first introduced into Marvel Comics back in December 2004. Parris' casting as Monica was announced during Marvel Studios' SDCC 2019 panel.

Randall Park returns as FBI agent Jimmy Woo. We first met Jimmy, a well-meaning but somewhat bumbling government employee, back in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Kat Dennings will be back as Darcy Lewis, a former college intern of Jane Foster's in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. It's been a hot minute since we've heard from Darcy, so it will no doubt be fun to catch up with her in the upcoming series.

Kathryn Hahn will play a still-unnamed “nosy neighbor,” according to Kevin Feige.Details about Hahn's role in WandaVision have been kept under wraps. However, it may have been revealed via leaked photos from the WandaVision set that Hahn is playing a colonial-era witch of some sort. The photos showed Hahn wearing period-appropriate clothing and seemingly tied to a stake, hinting a connection to the 17th century Salem witch trials. If this is true, Hahn could be playing Agatha Harkness, a witch with ties to Wanda Maximoff and who was introduced in Marvel Comics in 1974.

Is there a trailer for WandaVision Season 1?

After months of waiting, Disney+ finally gifted us with our first look at WandaVision (as well as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) in a Super Bowl spot in January 2020. The WandaVision footage shown in the minute-long clip fulfills earlier teases this series is like nothing else that's been done in the MCU. We see Wanda and Vision appearing in different kinds of sitcom set-ups which seem to riff on classic shows like Leave It to Beaver, The Brady Bunch, and Full House. But, thanks to an interesting shot of a modern-day Wanda and a '50s version of Vision seemingly moving in slow-motion, it looks like there's more to this sitcom alternate reality than we're being told.

What is the plot of WandaVision?

No plot details have been confirmed for WandaVision, but there have been enough teases and clues from the January 2020 teaser trailer to help us piece together what's going on. At D23 in August 2019, Kevin Feige described the show as part “classic sitcom”, part “Marvel epic.” In an interview with Variety published in April 2019, Olsen heavily implied that the series would take place mostly in the ‘50s. Rather than time travel, some kind of illusion or reality-warping magic makes the most sense. One thing’s for sure: WandaVision might be the most surprising Disney+ series that Marvel Studios produces.

Set photos do indicate that Monica Rambeau (Parris) might be part of S.W.O.R.D., the cosmic-focused equivalent of S.H.I.E.L.D. that Nick Fury may be leading with the help of Skrulls, based on the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. Leaked photos from the set of WandaVision have shown Monica and Jimmy (Park) will team up, head to the town of Eastview, and consult with local police. This could tie back to the very famous Marvel Comics story The Vision by Tom King, an arc which focuses on a murder. How it relates to the sitcom set-up where Wanda and Vision are trapped remains to be seen.

Does this mean Vision is still dead in the ongoing MCU Phase 4 timeline?

The existence of Vision in WandaVision is one of the biggest bits of story to be explained and explored in this Disney+ Marvel series. As far as we know from the MCU movie timeline, Vision is dead after Thanos plucked the Mind Stone from his head in Avengers: Infinity War. Many of the WandaVision theories about Vision's existence accept that the version of Wanda's sweetheart we see in the trailer is a fabrication or perhaps the result of magic being done by Wanda. As such, it's very likely that, when we return to the MCU, Vision will still be dead.

Vision may also not be the only MCU character resurrected for WandaVision, either. A casting video that leaked in early January for Wanda and Vision’s children included a piece of dialogue mentioning the child’s “uncle,” leading many to speculate that in addition to Vision’s resurrection, we might also see Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver again despite his death in Age of Ultron.

How does WandaVision tie in to the MCU?

Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed in November 2019 fans will have to watch the Disney+ Marvel shows in order to keep up with the MCU, implying the two entities are part of the same ongoing timeline from here on out.

Earlier in 2019, at Marvel SDCC 2019, it was confirmed Olsen would appear as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As such, it's very likely that the story laid out in WandaVision will not be a cut-and-dry story that ends neatly after six episodes. Instead, it's possible key plot details — like who the villain in the Doctor Strange sequel is — will be teased or maybe even revealed during the events of WandaVision. Additionally, it's likely any character developments for Wanda, including watching her hone her superpowers, that begin in WandaVision will continue in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Does WandaVision tie in to other Disney+ Marvel shows?

It's unclear whether the Disney+ Marvel shows will relate to each other the way the shows themselves are in conversation with MCU movies. Based on what we know about the plot details for each respective series, there are no clear character links or plots which overlap despite taking place within the extended universe. But, historically speaking, the MCU has always loved dropping Easter eggs and subtle references to events happening in this superpowered universe, so it's not entirely unthinkable that WandaVision could mention what's happening in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki or even tease a forthcoming Disney+ series like She-Hulk or Moon Knight.

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ in December 2020. You can catch up on some of your favorite MCU movies and animated TV shows on Disney+ now.