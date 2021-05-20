While I wonder how the new Batman animated series is going to turn out, let’s get you caught up on the latest science and innovation stories to expand your mind.

China’s ambitious space station plans — The Tiangong station represents the third phase of China’s crewed space program. Where is the space station? How long will it be under construction? And why is it being built? Here's your complete guide by Dave Gershgorn:

What men and women actually want — Researchers looked at the data of 7,325 Australian men and women on internet dating sites and asked daters about what they found sexy in a potential mate. Sophie Putka has the story.

The cost of robotic augmentation — Research for University College London reveals a dark side to human augmentation that could alter how the brain understands our bodies. Sarah Wells has this report.

Orangutan teenagers — A new study shows human teens and young orangutans share a key component of how they learn — by copying older role models of the same sex. Jenn Walter has a captivating card story.

