Disney+ Day: Every single new show and movie announced

It’s been two years since Disney+ first launched. Is your life better now than it was back then? Due to extenuating circumstances outside the company's control, the answer is probably no, but that doesn’t mean Disney isn’t trying its hardest to make our lives a little more enjoyable.

From Star Wars to Marvel to National Geographic, Disney+ is chock-full of original shows and movies, and that list is only getting longer. On November 12, 2021 (aka, Disney+ Day), the company announced a clown car’s worth of projects. Here’s your rundown of every single new series, movie, documentary, and animated short revealed by Disney.

Cheaper by the Dozen

An original movie coming in March 2022 with Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff

Enchanted

Coming in Fall 2022 with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

A new animated movie coming December 3, 2021 to Disney+.

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Don’t call it a reboot. This “comeback” movie stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. It’s arriving in Spring 2022.

Better Nate Than Never

An original movie coming Spring 2022 with Aria Brooks and Michelle Federer, Rueby Wood (as Nate), Norbert Leo Butz, Lisa Kudrow, and Joshua Bassett (Nate's big brother, Anthony).

Hocus Pocus 2

Already in production for Fall 2022, starring Bett Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Read more.

Pinnocchio

Robert Zemeckis continues the unfortunate trend of “live-action” versions of classic Disney animated films. This one stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans, along with the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco. Coming Fall 2022.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

An original NatGeo series coming in 2022.

Welcome to Earth

Will Smith stars in this NatGeo series, streaming December 8, 2021.

Sneakerella

An original movie releasing February 18, 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Streaming February 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3

Coming in 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

A live-action original series based on the best-selling books is currently in development. Read more.

Willow

The new series based on the classic Lucasfilm fantasy epic is coming in 2022. Check out our first look at the cast below.

Cars on the Road

A new Pixar series based on the movie franchise coming in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Still scheduled for 2022, Disney revealed a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Star Wars series. Read more.

Win or Lose

A new Pixar anthology series coming to Disney+ in Fall 2023.

Zootopia+

A new “short-form” series set in the world of Zootopia coming in 2022.

Tiana

A “long-form musical series” directed and written by Stella Meghie that takes place after The Princess and the Frog.

X-Men ‘97

Yes, it’s real! Disney announced a new animated X-Men series coming in 2023. It’s unclear if this is something totally original or a continuation of the classic Animated Series, but either way we can’t wait.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Marvel announced a new Spider-Man animated series that’s “coming soon.”

Agatha: House of Harkness

Agatha Harkness returns in a new Marvel series!

Marvel Zombies

The best episode of What I...? gets its own animated spinoff.

Baymax

The Big Hero Six spinoff series hits Disney+ in Summer 2022.

This story is developing...