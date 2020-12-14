Ms. Marvel Disney Plus release date, trailer, cast of the MCU show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is breaking boundaries in Phase Four. Kevin Feige teased Ms. Marvel all the way back in 2018, but the Disney+ series wasn’t officially confirmed until last year’s D23 Expo. Ms. Marvel is one of the newer characters to appear in Marvel comics, making her debut in 2014. She’s the first Pakistani Muslim American superhero to headline her own comic book series, which makes her upcoming live-action series all the more groundbreaking.

With Bisha K. Ali set as showrunner and an array of directors — including Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah — set to helm the episodes, Ms. Marvel is perhaps the most exciting series coming up in the MCU slate. Here’s everything we know so far about Ms. Marvel, including its release date, cast, plot, and how the show will connect to the rest of the MCU.

Ms. Marvel will finally make her live-action debut. Marvel

Who is Ms. Marvel in the comics?

Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a teenager living with her immigrant family in New Jersey. What Kamala doesn’t know at the start of her comics run is that she’s an Inhuman, a group of genetically-advanced humans who were experimented on millions of years ago by the Kree, an ancient alien species. As soon as her powers activate, Kamala quickly realizes that she has elastic abilities that allow her to reshape any part of her body Kamala loves superheroes and idolizes Captain Marvel so much that she takes on her old mantle once she officially becomes a superhero.

What is the release date of Ms. Marvel on Disney+?

The series does not yet have a scheduled premiere date. However, Ms. Marvel began filming in November in Atlanta and, if all goes well and there aren’t any delays, it’s possible that it could be released in the fall of 2021 at the earliest. Currently, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki are premiering in January, March, and May, respectively. Hawkeye might be the fourth to follow, with Ms. Marvel potentially next in the line-up. Stay tuned.

Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel and she's thrilled! Marvel

How many episodes will Ms. Marvel have?

It's unclear how many episodes Season 1 of Ms. Marvel will consist of. Based on what we know from the other Disney+ series, however, fans should expect Ms. Marvel to have a total of six episodes. Whether each episode will be an hour-long or not remains to be seen, but it's a good approximation until we have more information.

Who is in the cast of Ms. Marvel?

Newcomer Iman Vellani has been cast in the title role and will don the costume of Ms. Marvel. In addition, Saagar Shaikh will play Amir Khan, Kamala’s older brother, Aramis Knight will star as Kareem (aka, Red Dagger), a costumed vigilante with no supernatural abilities, and Matt Lintz will play the role of Kamala’s friend Bruno Carrelli. Knight confirmed his role in an Instagram post, which you can check out below!

Meanwhile, a leak from Murphy’s Multiverse has revealed that Zenobia Shroff is playing Kamala’s mother Muneeba, Yasmeen Fletcher is Kamala’s friend Nakia Bahadir, and Laith Nakli will play Sheikh Abdullah. Rish Shah, Azher Usman, Mohan Kapur, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha have also joined the cast in unknown roles.

What is the plot of Ms. Marvel?

Per Marvel, here’s what fans can expect from the series:

[Ms. Marvel will focus] on fan-favorite Kamala Khan - a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

It seems like the Disney+ series will depict Kamala’s origins as a superhero. How closely Ms. Marvel will follow the comics remains to be seen, but it seems fairly close so far.

Is there a trailer for Ms. Marvel yet?

Not, but there is a minute-long teaser for the show. During Disney’s 2020 Investor Day presentation, the House of Mouse released a sizzle reel that included the moment Vellani found out she’d been cast as Ms. Marvel, as well as a couple of brief scenes filmed for the series thus far. Watch it below!

How does Ms. Marvel connect to the rest of the MCU?

Ms. Marvel isn’t even done filming, but Disney has already confirmed that Vellani will be joining Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in Captain Marvel 2. It’s possible that the Disney+ series will include the Kree, an advanced alien race that Captain Marvel battled in her first film. This alien connection could be the way Kamala is introduced in the sequel. Between the Kree and Ms. Marvel’s affinity for Carol Danvers, it’s no surprise that Kamala will be joining her idol in the sequel film.

Ms. Marvel will likely take part in films besides Captain Marvel 2 and could even show up in the Secret Invasion series alongside several other Marvel heroes. The fan-favorite character is just getting started and with the MCU introducing a slew of characters to live-action, including Kate Bishop and America Chavez, the next generation of superheroes is ready for their close-up.