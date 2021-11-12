Hocus Pocus 2 release date, cast, plot, and trailer for the Disney Plus witchy sequel

Nearly 30 years after making their screen debuts, the Sanderson Sisters are returning to run amok, amok, amok (again). That’s right, after decades of waiting, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally on its way.

The long-awaited sequel is currently in production and promises to give fans of the original plenty more delightfully spooky fun to obsess over and think about in the years to come. If it manages to be nearly successful as the original Hocus Pocus, it should end up being a permanent addition to the annual Halloween film rotation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Hocus Pocus 2, from its release date to its cast and plot.

What is the Hocus Pocus 2 release date?

Disney has not set a specific release date for Hocus Pocus 2, though it is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022. Given the film’s spooky Halloween vibes, it seems safe to say that fans should expect it to hit the streaming service sometime in October 2022.

Fingers crossed, it manages to deliver the same kind of creepy autumnal vibes as the original film.

Who is in the Hocus Pocus 2 cast?

Hocus Pocus fans will be delighted to know that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reunite on-screen as the wicked Sanderson Sisters in the 2022 sequel. However, the only other original Hocus Pocus cast member confirmed to be returning for the sequel is Doug Jones, who will be reprising his role as the undead Billy Butcherson.

The sequel’s other cast members include Ted Lasso breakout star Hannah Waddingham, along with Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Froy Gutierrez, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Journey Brener, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

What is the Hocus Pocus 2 plot?

Not much is known about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 other than that it’ll see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back, once again, to Salem, Massachusetts. Just like the original film, it’ll likely follow its protagonists as they try and stop the three witches from unleashing too much chaos upon the otherwise quiet town.

Anne Fletcher will direct the sequel from a script by Jen D’Angelo. The original was directed by Kenny Ortega and written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.

Is there a Hocus Pocus 2 trailer?

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 does not have a trailer yet. However, as part of its 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, Disney released the first image for the sequel (see above), which shows Midler, Najimy, and Parker standing side-by-side as the Sanderson Sisters. The sequel is currently filming in Rhode Island.