Marvel’s Cinematic Universe isn’t bound by time, space, or even medium. That’s why after a decade of dominating the box office, the franchise is moving to streaming. During Disney+ Day, Marvel introduced a slew of new titles coming soon to the service. One of which, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, is especially exciting.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which follows Peter Parker in his pre-Spidey high school debut, from plot and story details to potential release date info.

What is Spider-Man: Freshman Year?

The title card for the series as shown during Disney+ day. Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an upcoming Disney+ original animated streaming series following Peter Parker in his first year of high school as he navigates being a teen as well as developing superpowers. The official synopsis from Marvel reads:

The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

So while MCU fans may have felt shortchanged by Spider-Man’s MCU saga not including his origin story, this series hopes to correct that in the 2D animation he’s spent so much time in.

What’s the Spider-Man: Freshman Year release date?

Spider-Man: No Way Home proves fan love for Spidey is still aflame. Sony Pictures

Unfortunately, the series doesn’t have a release date as of yet. But going off the veritable smorgasbord of MCU original series in the pipeline, it’s probably best not to expect anything before Summer 2022, when Ms. Marvel premieres. Though the series is animated, it likely won’t be scheduled at the same time as any other Marvel series so our attention isn’t divided.

As this series has just been announced, future information should place it on the increasingly crowded Marvel release calendar.

Is there a Spider-Man: Freshman Year trailer?

Our first glimpse of Peter Parker’s new look. Marvel Studios

While the world waits for an official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s also not a trailer for Peter’s animated counterpart. Seeing as no trailers were released during Disney+ Day, just a few first looks and a whole bunch of title cards, this isn’t much of a surprise.

However, there is one glimpse of the animation. In the last few seconds of Disney+’s Marvel First Look special, the title card for Freshman year peeled back to reveal our first look at Peter Parker: young, adorable, and bespectacled.

Hopefully, this means the show is in active development and not just in pre-production, but only time will tell.

Who is in the Spider-Man: Freshman Year cast?

It’s unclear if any of the MCU Spider-Man actors will return for the animated series. Sony Pictures

As it stands, there are no confirmed cast members for the series. It’s even unclear if Tom Holland will reprise the role, or another actor will provide a voice for the younger version of Peter.

It’s also unclear if we’ll see younger versions of his friends Ned and MJ, but considering how popular those characters are, it’d be a missed opportunity to exclude them — even if they aren’t voiced by the actors who brought them to life in the movies.

Behind the scenes, the series will be executive produced and written by Jeff Trammell, best known for writing Cartoon Network animated series Craig of the Creek.

What is the plot of Spider-Man: Freshman Year?

The mundane parts of Peter’s high school career have always played a role in his story. Sony Pictures

If the synopsis is correct, the series will include Peter Parker’s origin story, a part of his narrative that was conspicuously missing from his MCU movies. It’s still a mystery how much of his pre-powers life will be shown, though.

Will we get to see Peter get bitten in the first episode, or will we have to wait until the end of the season? Only time will tell.