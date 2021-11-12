Ms. Marvel trailer reveals a surprising superpower for the MCU’s newest hero

The Ms. Marvel trailer comic book fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. The long-awaited Marvel series isn’t set to premiere on Disney+ until summer 2022, but despite that, it remains one of the studio’s most highly-anticipated Phase Four titles. Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms. Marvel is set to bring a powerful new superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

Consisting of six episodes, the series will tell Kamala Khan’s MCU origin story and introduce viewers to the character ahead of her appearance in 2023’s Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels— just like WandaVision did earlier this year with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. As a result, the series promises to be one of the more impactful of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ shows.

And as part of the studio’s 2021 Disney+ Day presentation, Marvel has unveiled some brand new Ms. Marvel footage.

A Captain Marvel display, as seen in the latest Ms. Marvel teaser. Marvel Studios

What Happened? — In December 2020, Marvel released a sizzle reel for Ms. Marvel, showing off some footage from the series and letting fans in on how it’ll be bringing Kamala Khan to life on-screen. Unfortunately, Marvel has since chosen not to release anything new from the series.

Until now, that is.

Indeed, thanks to Disney+ Day, a new teaser trailer for Ms. Marvel has finally been released. Currently, it’s only available to watch on Disney+ and plays near the end of Marvel’s 2021 special. While it’s not a particularly long teaser either, it does a lot to further endear us to Vellani’s Kamala Khan, whose admiration for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is evident throughout the entirety of the trailer.

In fact, the latest Ms. Marvel teaser even reveals Kamala’s first MCU super-suit — a homemade recreation of Captain Marvel’s costume. Check it out below:

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) wearing her homemade Captain Marvel costume in the latest Ms. Marvel teaser. Marvel Studios

A New Hero Emerges — The new Ms. Marvel trailer focuses heavily on Kamala Khan as a character, teasing her family life, religion, aspirations, and superpowered coming-of-age.

The trailer only fleetingly alludes to the character’s powers. A brief scene is shown of Kamala standing on the edge of a rooftop in her homemade costume, and the teaser subsequently ends with an on-the-ground shot of Kamala’s reflection gliding across the glass windows of a building as she, apparently, runs weightless through the air. (This is a new power the character doesn’t have in the comics.)

More than anything, the trailer does a lot to establish Kamala as a good-natured kid who wants to be a superhero but isn’t sure the world will accept her as one. “It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” she says, at one point in the teaser.

“Maybe now they do,” her friend, Bruno (Matt Lintz), responds — foreshadowing Kamala’s eventual debut as Ms. Marvel.

The world’s waiting for you, Kamala. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — As a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American, Kamala Khan is a new kind of hero for the MCU. Not only does her incoming debut represent another step towards a, thankfully, more diverse MCU, but for many Muslim Americans, Kamala’s introduction will mark the first time they’ve seen someone who looks like them appear as a superhero on-screen.

For those reasons alone, Ms. Marvel is a noteworthy project. The fact that the trailer focuses as heavily as it does on Kamala’s origins and cultural background means that Marvel is aware of that fact — and her admiration for Captain Marvel only further helps ground Vellani’s version of the character within the established world of the MCU.

All of which is to say that, while the newest Ms. Marvel trailer may not have shown off Kamala Khan’s powers as much as some fans would have liked, it more than does its job. It offers a delightful look into the psychology and life of the show’s hero, while simultaneously selling the series as a coming-of-age story the likes of which the MCU has never seen before.