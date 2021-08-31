Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of Marvel’s most important movies.

Marvel brings to the big screen a forgotten legend, Shang-Chi, and takes this long-overdue opportunity to rewrite its racist comics origins to offer fans an Asian American superhero story that will resonate far beyond the final post-credits scene.

With that said, much of the conversation surrounding the movie has been about its release plans. While Marvel opted to release Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously, the studio is changing things up with Shang-Chi’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In August, during an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed Shang-Chi’s theatrical-only release on September 3, 2021. Disney plans to watch the movie’s box office performance to see if audiences are ready to return to theaters en masse. But unfortunately, due to the rising number of Covid cases, many moviegoers are reconsidering their theater plans.

Luckily, for fans who are hoping to see Shang-Chi from the comfort of their home, you might not have to wait too long.

When is Shang-Chi’s Disney Plus release date?

While Shang-Chi will release only in theaters on September 3, Disney has planned a 45-day theatrical run for the new Marvel movie. Usually, movies have a 90-day run in theaters, but Shang-Chi’s window is only half of that, meaning it could arrive on Disney+ much earlier than expected.

Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina star in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios

Disney has not yet announced the exact release date for Shang-Chi on Disney+. But if we do the math, its 45-day run should end on October 17, 2021. So it’s fair to say Marvel could release the movie on the streaming service as early as late October.

What we also don’t know is if Marvel will release Shang-Chi on Disney+ Premier Access. Black Widow was released on Premier Access, meaning Disney+ subscribers had to pay an additional $30 to see the movie. It’s unlikely that Shang-Chi will be available via Premier Access, but Disney might want to capitalize on it further because it's a major Marvel movie.

Where can I watch Shang-Chi right now?

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) stops for a selfie with Katy (Awkwafina) and Jon Jon (Ronny Chieng). Marvel Studios

Starting September 3, you can watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at a movie theater. Shang-Chi will have a wide theatrical release in the U.S. and internationally and should have showtimes at most theaters. In fact, tickets are already on sale.

If you want to wait to watch it at home, well, let’s hope Disney moves quickly after Shang-Chi leaves theaters and adds the movie to Disney+ in late October.