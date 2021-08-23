Does Shang-Chi have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

Unlike Black Widow, which said a final goodbye to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is focused solely on expanding and setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming film from Marvel Studios will introduce viewers to Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, a powerful new hero who promises to make quite the splash in the MCU. While all the film’s promotional materials and trailers have primarily teased Shang-Chi’s personal story, too, that doesn’t mean Legend of the Ten Rings won’t play a role in Marvel’s overarching Phase Four plans.

With that in mind, does Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have a post-credits scene? We’ve got the answer to that question, and don’t worry, Marvel fans, you can read on knowing there are no spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings included below.

Does Shang-Chi have a post-credits scene?

Meng’er Zhang, Simu Liu, and Awkwafina in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios

Yes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does have a post-credits scene. In fact, it actually has two.

Like many of the Marvel films that came before it, Shang-Chi has one mid-credits scene that plays just after its initial, animated credits sequence and then another post-credits scene that runs after the rest of the credits have rolled. That means Marvel fans won’t have to wait for Shang-Chi to hit them with a credits tease nearly as long as they had to with Black Widow, which only had one post-credits scene.

To make things even better, the two post-credits scenes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are both pretty substantial.

Are Shang-Chi’s post-credits scenes important?

Simu Liu gets ready for a fight in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios

Yes, both Shang-Chi post-credits scenes are important and worth sticking around for. They each set up interesting new possibilities to be explored further in future MCU films and shows, and they will probably have you busy theorizing about them in the days and weeks after you see the film.

But for now, that’s all you get to know from us about Shang-Chi’s post-credits scenes. Fortunately, you’ll get to find out for yourself what the two scenes contain when the film hits theaters at the start of September.