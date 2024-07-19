Kevin Feige Denies Rumors That The Russo Brothers Are Directing Avengers 5 And 6

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in flux. While Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to be a box office smash when it hits theaters on July 26, the MCU’s most reliable franchise is still in a perilous position — we have no idea when the next Avengers movie will release, what it’s called, or even who’s directing it. Earlier this week, a new report claimed to answer one of those questions. But now, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige is pushing back on that report in an interview with Inverse.

On July 17, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joseph) are in talks with Marvel to direct the next two Avengers movies. The Russos directed the last two Avengers movies, which both earned rave reviews, along with arguably the best MCU movie ever: Captain America: Winter The Soldier. So the news made a lot of sense. With San Diego Comic Con on the horizon, fans assumed on official announcement was just days away.

But perhaps we all spoke to soon. When I asked Feige directly about the Russo Bros rumors, he pushed back decisively.

“No I can’t comment on it except to say it was somebody else a couple of weeks ago and I look forward to seeing who it is going to be next week,” Feige says. “We’ll see.”

(Stay tuned for the rest of our interview with Kevin Feige, all about Deadpool & Wolverine, coming soon.)

The Russo Brothers with Kevin Feige at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In other words, according to Feige, we should treat the Russo Brothers report as just another rumor — and expect it be replaced with a new rumor within weeks. Another reading of this quote might suggest that Feige is teasing an official announcement “next week” at Comic Con, but I don’t think that’s the case. Either way, one thing seems clear: The Russos are not confirmed to be directing Avengers 5 and 6. At least, not yet.

Of course, it’s also possible that Kevin Feige is lying. Marvel Studios has a long history of keeping its secrets close to the chest, even when that means bending the truth in interviews with the press. (For example, we learned today that Dafne Keen is in Deadpool & Wolverine despite previous claims that she wasn’t.) So it’s possible the Russos really are directing Avengers 5 and 6, but Feige isn’t ready to announce it just yet.

Either way, we should hopefully get an official announcement about the fate of the Avengers franchise next week at Comic Con. Until then, it’s all just hearsay.

Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters on July 26.