Wolverine has lived an entire life completely outside the MCU. We saw his origins in the appropriately titled X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we saw him fight alongside his mutant allies in multiple X-Men movies, and then we eventually saw his retirement and death in Logan.

But the allure of the massive franchise is irresistible, and Hugh Jackman is suiting up yet again for Deadpool & Wolverine, the multiversal crossover event that brings Deadpool — and the rest of the X-Men — fully into MCU canon.

How these two sagas would mesh has always been a mystery, but Deadpool & Wolverine’s final trailer reveals the overlap is bigger than you think. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

It’s Deadpool’s first trailer that isn’t jam-packed with jokes, and the result is a touching glimpse at what’s at stake: the loved ones of both Wade and Logan. We even get a glimpse of Logan’s past through clips of his past movies. But the most intriguing reveal is none other than the appearance of Dafne Keen, who portrayed young mutant X-23 in Logan, the young girl who gave Logan a new sense of purpose.

“You got the wrong guy,” Wolverine says in the trailer. “You were always the wrong guy,” X-23 replies. “‘Til you weren’t.”

Wolverine’s death in Logan was always a point of concern for die-hard X-Men fans, but director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds made it clear from the get-go that this new adventure won’t negate his big send-off.

In a video posted in September 2022, Ryan Reynolds said simply “Logan died in Logan; not touching that.” “Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened,” Levy told BroBible in 2022. “But just because Logan happened, that doesn’t mean Logan can’t happen differently.”

Dafne Keen’s appearance in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is a huge shock. Marvel Entertainment

The reveal of Dafne Keen as X-23 is by far the most shocking cameo we’ve seen so far in a movie jam-packed with cameos. The actress, fresh off a role in fellow Disney project The Acolyte, was worried that she had forgotten how to play the character she embodied when she was just 11, but apparently playing a mutant is like riding a bike.

“We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out," she told Entertainment Weekly. "As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed."

With the multiverse involved, finding a way to keep Logan’s death canon should be easy. But Wolverine dealing with being confronted by his surrogate daughter? That may prove a little harder.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters July 26.